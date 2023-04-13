Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Manchester United takeover could be "crucial" in a possible transfer move for Jude Bellingham.

What's the latest Manchester United takeover news?

At the moment, the future of the club looks unclear with the club potentially up for sale. Indeed, the Glazers have been in the process of handling offers for their asset.

The latest news via Sky Sports is that Raine Group – the firm handling the sale – have asked bidders such as Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to submit their final offers by the end of April.

Once the Glazer family have come to a final decision, it will be clear what sort of financial firepower the Red Devils will have in the summer transfer market.

This means, the club could potentially go enter the race to try and sign Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham.

Indeed, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said (2:54): “So let's see how the strategy will be at Manchester United to understand if they will decide to join the race or not for Jude Bellingham. So the timing of Man United's sale could be crucial.

"So, Real Madrid and Man City remain in the race. Let's see if Man United will enter into it."

Will Man United sign Jude Bellingham?

Of course, the big news surrounding the English 19-year-old is that Premier League rivals Liverpool are pulling out of the transfer race to sign him.

After all, Bellingham is expected to cost around £135m plus add-ons, while his wages may be in the region of £300k-p/w.

With those sorts of figures being enough to put off Liverpool, it remains unclear if Man United would be able or willing to splash the cash on Bellingham either.

The Glazers certainly might have doubts about spending big while their prize asset could soon leave their ownership. While it remains unclear just how much money possible new owners like Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe would be willing to spend.

The Glazers want at least £6bn to sell United,

and Sheikh Jassim is believed to be "willing to overpay" to get the deal done.

While money may be no issue for some, in theory, this sort of cost could actually have an impact on future transfers if a sale goes through. After all, if Sheikh Jassim or Sir Jim Ratcliffe was forced to overpay, they may feel hesitant to then spend even more on one player like Bellingham.