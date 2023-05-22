Journalist Jacque Talbot has claimed that Khephren Thuram could be sold for less than his €60m (£52m) asking price amid Manchester United links.

What are the latest Man United and Khephren Thuram transfer rumours?

It will no doubt be a question of who will join the Red Devils this summer, as opposed to who could join Erik ten Hag and co.

Indeed, the Premier League side have already been linked with a number of exciting player in the past few months and the rumours will only heat up as the summer market approaches and domestic football finishes for the season.

For instance, as per Calciomercato, Man United are keen on attacker Marcus Thuram but it seems as though his brother is also on the club's radar.

While talking about these rumours on his YouTube, Talbot confirmed the interest and revealed that Nice will hope to ask for £52m for Thuram.

However, he did add that if a bidding war doesn't ensue, then Gladbach could be open to lowering their valuation to around €45m (£40m).

He explained: "Obviously they want to keep him but they want to get 60 million euros for Thuram. Right at the pinnacle [of his career] as well. You know, 22, just made the France squad.

"It has been briefed 60 million euros. Our understanding, it's dependent on proposals on the table for him. So if say Man United, Newcastle, and Liverpool just supposedly all went for him then maybe it would be like 60 million euros.

“But if the level of interest was not as strong as that, and it was more other clubs or clubs lowballing a little bit, they probably would accept something like 45 million euro as well for Thuram.

"A lot of the prices you'll see will be dependent on the number of proposals on the table for the player."

Who else has been linked with Thuram?

While it might sound nice in theory that Man United could land Thuram at a cut price, it doesn't seem that likely when you think a number of teams will probably be in for him this summer.

For instance, Premier League rivals Newcastle United, and Liverpool have been linked with the player, while German side RB Leipzig are also touted as possible destinations (via RMC Sport).

With that being the case, there is every chance this develops into a bit of a saga with bids coming in from multiple teams, consequently allowing Nice to demand that £52m fee.