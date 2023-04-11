YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has claimed he would be "over the moon" if Manchester United can land defender Kim Min-jae in a summer transfer amid recent links.

What's the latest on Kim Min-jae and MUFC?

It seems as though the Napoli man could be on the Premier League club's shopping list this summer with the Red Devils recently name-dropped in Italian media.

Indeed, journalist Luca Cerchione recently told FootballNews24: "He could play elsewhere already next season: Liverpool and Manchester United are on him."

While speaking on about the possibility of Kim join Man United in the future, Goldridge couldn't hide his excitement as he imagines Erik ten Hag being able to rotate between Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and the current Serie A star who earns around £55k-p/w.

Talking on a recent episode of The United Stand, the YouTuber explained: (28:14): “Come on, if we get Kim Min-jae, I'll be over the moon. Because suddenly, you've got Martinez, Varane and Kim Min-jae and you can only pick two.

"I don't care whether we keep Maguire or Lindelof, or both. If you've got Varane, Kim Min-jae and Martinez suddenly Varane is under pressure. And he's one of the best centre-backs in the world and he's under pressure from Kim Min-jae. That's what I want at United.

"Man City have got it. Man City have got Laporte, Diaz, Stones, Ake, Akanji. They've got five good centre-backs there. We've got two...

"We've got Martinez and we've got Varane and then our third best centre-back is actually a left-back in Luke Shaw. So I would love Kim Min-jae at Manchester United."

Will Kim join Man United?

Not wanting to put a downer on Goldbridge's enthusiasm, but the defender has been on the record recently claiming that is quite happy with Napoli for the time being.

Indeed, he told the press (via Goal): "As you know, those rumours are not true at all. I want to focus on my team. I have many tournaments to play.

"It's been four or years I have had these rumours. It's uncomfortable. I wish you don't spread those stories."

Evidently, his focus is purely on succeeding with Napoli for now but it looks as though he'll end the season as Serie A winner with his side well clear at the top of the table and he may even be able to taste European glory with a Champions League quarterfinal to come against AC Milan this week.

Perhaps if he can win all that in Italy, he'll be up for a new challenge in England. For now, though, Man United fans can only continue to dream.