Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that supposed Manchester United transfer target Lamine Yamal is set to sign a new contract.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

According to reports in Sport (via Manchester World), the Red Devils have been keen on luring the young forward to Old Trafford.

The same report notes that a number of top teams are also interested in the Barcelona teenager, with

Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig all named.

With that being the case, there aren't many 15-year-olds with bigger reputations in football right now but it sounds as though he's going to stay put for now.

Indeed, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Yamal is in negotiations with Barca about signing a new deal.

He said: "What's happening right now guys, we have some rumours about Manchester United from the Spanish press. It was September, October, mentioning Lamine Yamal as a possibility.

"But guys, it's too easy to put Man United, Chelsea, these kinds of clubs around this player because scouts are always there. But the reality is that there is no negotiation.

"The only negotiation at the moment is between Lamine Yamal and Barcelona to extend the contract, to sign a professional contract. Barcelona are very optimistic about that."

Will Lamine Yamal join Man U or stay at Barca?

Due to his age, Yamal is yet to be tied to a professional contract with Barcelona, which explains why some man top teams, such as Man United, are keeping tabs on the situation.

However, in an attempt to keep the player happy with life in Catalunya, manager Xavi has actually included him in the match-day squad ahead of their game against Atletico Madrid – making him the club's youngest player to achieve this.

The Barca boss was even asked about the possibility of Yamal leaving. He told the press (via Goal): “We are focused on the present. He has trained with us this week and we have liked what we have seen. That is why he is on the list, regardless of his contract situation.”

It certainly seems as though the talented 15-year-old is one name to keep an eye out for as he continues to develop over the coming years.

However, after Romano's latest update, it sounds as though he'll remain in Spain for now with Man United likely to miss out on Yamal for the time being.