Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Marcel Sabitzer wants to stay at Manchester United but nothing has been agreed yet.

What's the latest on Marcel Sabitzer and Man United?

The Red Devils have managed to secure Champions League footballing during Erik ten Hag's first season in charge meaning there should be some extra funds to splash on new transfers this summer.

However, it's been reported that the club will likely spend big on a new striker with links to Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen suggesting most of the budget will go towards one of those three.

Of course though, United do already have a midfielder at the club who could potentially be signed without costing too much.

Indeed, according to Bild (via ManchesterEveningNews), Sabitzer will set the Red Devils back just €20m (£18m) to sign permanently from Bayern Munich this summer.

However, while speaking about the player on his YouTube channel, Romano has revealed that nothing has been sorted just yet.

He said: “Now, Sabitzer is still hoping to stay at Manchester United because he loves the club. He loves working under Erik ten Hag.

"But it's also true that at the moment still nothing is agreed and there will be a conversation [between] Bayern [and] Manchester United for Sabitzer at the end of the season."

How much does Sabitzer get paid?

Despite only arriving in January, Sabitzer has already made himself a fairly important squad member with 12 Premier League appearances before an injury ruled him out for the past few weeks.

With that in mind, it seems he's done enough to earn the trust of Ten Hag but with the player apparently keen on a switch, it might be a bit concerning that nothing has been finalised just yet.

The player's wages aren't cheap, however, at 210k-p/w but seeing as his transfer fee is pretty low, it helps balance out the overall cost of a deal.

Even so, maybe Man United will try and negotiate with Bayern Munich or the player to help reduce either the wages or the transfer fee.

If that is the case, it sounds as though there will still be a bit more time to wait yet before the player could become a permanent MUFC signing, with the club holding off on negotiations until the end of the season – which will be June 3 for the FA Cup Final.