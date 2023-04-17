Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United hope to sign a new midfielder this summer but it will depend on player sales as well as the possible takeover.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

The Premier League side are no doubt expected to sign a new striker in the upcoming transfer window with some big names linked with the Red Devils of late.

Perhaps most notable, Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are two centre-forwards who seem to constantly be mentioned in the media as possible options.

By the sounds of it, however, while a striker is a priority, the club also want to bring in a new midfielder to add some quality and depth to Erik ten Hag's options in the middle of the park.

Indeed, when speaking on his YouTube Channel, Romano explained that this would be the goal but before that can happen, some sales might have to be made.

He said: “From what I'm told, Manchester United are discussing internally of signing a new midfielder in the summer. This is something that they want to do.

"The priority target remains the centre striker but also a new midfielder is something that they are considering.

“For the names, it will depend on the budget because it depends on the club's sale. So the club's sale is crucial and then we will understand if the Glazers will still be there, if there will be a new owner, how much they want to invest on that position.

"This is going to be important and this is the message I'm receiving to understand how much money Manchester United will do with the sales of the player.

"They need to offload players, sell players and then in that moment they will understand how much they can invest on the striker and on the midfielder.”

Will Man United sell Scott McTominay?

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and the Ineos owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe are just a couple of names known to have a concrete interest in buying Man United and if a sale goes through this will naturally impact the transfer budget.

Beyond that, as Romano mentions, perhaps the club can sell some players to raise funds. For example, Scott McTominay could be on his way out of the club.

Premier League rivals Newcastle United have been linked with the midfielder and a transfer fee of £50m has recently been touted in some parts of the English media.

No doubt, if that sort of money comes in, Man United could reinvest it in some new players of their own, with Jude Bellingham's name tipped as one potential target.

It seems certain that the Red Devils will have plenty of midfield options to consider, so it will certainly be interesting to see who exactly they chase this summer.