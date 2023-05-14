BBC pundit Robbie Savage has been left in disbelief after Wrexham ace Paul Mullin was touted as a Manchester United transfer target.

What are the latest Man Utd transfer rumours?

It's no secret that the Red Devils are on the hunt for a new striker this summer with Erik ten Hag hoping to sign a proven goalscorer.

After all, following the 2-0 win over Wolves on the weekend, the manager criticised his team for not being clinical enough in front of goal.

Indeed, he told the press: "We are very good in making the [opposition] goalkeeper man of the match! It happened today and at Brighton. We need better conversion, definitely.

"We have to match the highest standards - winning games. But I heard United don't do it the easy way, that is in the DNA."

And while the topic of who could be signed in the summer came up on the BBC Radio Show 606, one caller phoned in to suggest Wrexham ace Mullin could be that man.

The fan said: "I wonder why [Man United] they don't look at the two lads in the non-league. [Macaulay] Langstaff, 26 years old, 45 goals this year for Notts County.

"Mullen, 28 years old, 38 goals in 46 games..."

While this was being said, co-host Savage could be seen shaking his head in relief before soon responding.

He said: "I'm not sure that Manchester United, you know if they get in the Champions League will be going for Paul Mullin and Langstaff..."

How many goals has Paul Mullin scored for Wrexham?

As mentioned by the listener, Mullin has been in incredible goalscoring form for the Red Dragons, netting 38 goals in 46 league games as he fired his side to promotion.

He's certainly been a brilliant signing for the Welsh club, with a whopping 74 goals in just 90 outings during his time with Wrexham so far.

And Langstaff has been exceptional too, as proven by the fact that he was named National League Player of the Season for his superb displays with Notts County.

However, it's one thing doing it this far down the English footballing pyramid and another doing it for a team like Manchester United who will be hoping to play in the Champions League next season as well as fighting at the top of the Premier League.

With that in mind, Wrexham fans probably need not worry about losing their star striker to a bigger team just yet.