YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has urged Manchester United to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund in the upcoming summer transfer window.

What are the latest Man Utd transfer rumours?

With just four games left to play in the Premier League, the Red Devils are pushing to try and secure a top-four finish.

Once they know whether or not they'll be playing in the Champions League next season, they should have a better idea of who will be a realistic transfer target.

And while a figure in the region of £100m has been touted for strikers such as Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, 20-year-old Hojlund could be a cheaper alternative.

While speaking about the Danish forward on The United Stand, Goldbridge claimed he was "convinced" the younger would be a great fit for the club and claimed he hadn't been as "obsessed" with a target since Bruno Fernandes.

He explained (12:53): “I'm going to be the minority here. Rasmus Hojlund, all the way, is who I would go for.

"I just think, you see what City have done with Haaland. You look at what Ten Hag can do as as a developer of talent. I'm absolutely convinced this is the guy that we need to go and get.

"It's an obsession I've probably not had since the days of Bruno. I was obsessed with Bruno. Before anybody was really talking about Bruno, I was like, the summer before we signed Bruno was obsessed with him, going into that summer I was obsessed with him "

"Bruno Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes, Bruno Fernandes – I just never shut up about him and we did get him. And I've just got this feeling again, about Hojlund.

So yeah, I don't know whether we're going to do it, but I just think it's perfect."

Will Rasmus Hojlund join MUFC?

Fernandes certainly has turned out to be a pretty brilliant inning for Man Utd. After all, he has 61 goals and 53 assists in 180 games for the club.

No doubt, his assist rate could improve even more if he had a constant goal threat leading the line in front of him and perhaps Hojlund could be that man.

Indeed, the £10.7k-p/w Atalanta striker has 20 direct goal contributions in total this season (14 goals and six assists) despite still being so young.

With that in mind, it's not hard to see why Goldbridge feels as though the 20-year-old could one day develop into one of the best-attacking threats in Europe.

If Kane and Osimhen do end up being unrealistic targets this summer, it will certainly be interesting to see if Hojlund is chased instead.