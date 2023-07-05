Bruno Fernandes has sent new Manchester United signing Mason Mount a rather interesting welcome message on social media.

What did Fernandes say to Mount?

This week, the Red Devils were able to officially unveil the former Chelsea midfielder as the club's new number seven.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the transfer was agreed upon for a fee of £60m, while reports claim Mount will sign an initial five-year deal that includes the option of a further 12 months – and his wages will be £250k-p/w, though that could rise to as much as £300k-p/w with bonuses.

No doubt, many Man Utd fans will be really excited to see how their new key midfielder gets on at Old Trafford and it seems some senior players are eagerly awaiting his arrival too.

After all, fellow attacking midfielder Fernandes has already been active on his personal Instagram account with a message for Mount.

In the post, he shared two pictures of the duo aggressively grappling with one another during a past encounter.

He also added: "Why did you take so long to sign?" with an angry face emoji.

To be fair to Bruno, he did also say "welcome" to his new teammate, so it's evidently all just a bit of fun – even if it is a slightly intimidating way to say hello...

Perhaps, though, he hasn't forgotten this former interaction where the two squared up during a game – which was caught on camera and shared on YouTube.

No doubt the duo will hope to form a great connection on the pitch going forward for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag.

What did Mount say in his goodbye message to Chelsea?

The 24-year-old midfielder was at Chelsea since the age of six, so this may well be a difficult time for Mount, even if he will no doubt be excited about this new chapter in his career.

He certainly seemed emotional when taking to Instagram to bid a farewell message to all of those who had supported him during his time with the club.

He said: “Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you. But it doesn’t make it any easier to tell you that I’ve made the decision to leave Chelsea.

“I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I’ve been for all of your support over the last 18 years. I know some of you won’t be happy with my decision, but it’s what’s right for me at this moment in my career."

He concluded with a simple “wish you all the best”, although you suspect that the Chelsea fanbase may not reciprocate that sentiment.

Regardless of that, it seems some of his former teammates will be disappointed to see Mount go. For instance, Trevoh Chalobah – who came through the club's academy with the midfielder – went on Twitter to say how sad he was about it all.

He wrote on the social media app: "My boy." – and also added a crying emoji with a broken heart.

There may well be many Chelsea fans feeling the same right now. Man Utd fans, on the other hand, will be delighted with their new big-money signing.