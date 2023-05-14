A number of fans online have slammed Manchester United winger Antony after he failed to set up a teammate with a simple pass on the weekend.

What did Antony do wrong against Wolves?

The Red Devils gave their hopes of securing Champions League football a major boost on the weekend as they beat Wolves at home 2-0.

Indeed, Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the first half but it then took until the fourth minute of injury time for Alejandro Garnacho to seal the win with a second.

Wolves didn't manage to have a single shot on target, while Man Utd had nine on target and 27 in total, showing just how dominant they were (via BBC Sport).

Speaking to the press after the game, manager Erik ten Hag seemed annoyed by his team's inability to kill off the game sooner, saying: "We are very good in making the [opposition] goalkeeper man of the match!

“It happened today and at Brighton. We need better conversion, definitely.

"We have to match the highest standards - winning games. But I heard United don't do it the easy way, that is in the DNA."

And it seems Antony was perhaps the most guilty of all his players (via SofaScore) as he finished with an xG 0f 0.75, hit the woodwork and missed one big chance, all without getting his name on the scoresheet.

On top of that, he also could have helped set up Martial but unselfishly, failed to attempt the pass – as the image shared on Twitter below shows.

Although he did eventually end up getting an assist for his teammate to net the opener, supporters apparently didn't haven't forgiven the £200k-per-week winger for his earlier mistake.

