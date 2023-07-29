It appears Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could be to blame after Kobbie Mainoo picked up a serious injury on tour in the United States.

What is the latest on Kobbie Mainoo's injury?

Following the Red Devils' recent pre-season friendly match with Real Madrid – which they lost 2-0 – the young midfielder sadly suffered a major fitness setback.

Indeed, the club confirmed the unfortunate situation on their website, noting that he is expected to be ruled out for the first part of the 2023/24 season with this ankle injury sustained during the match against Los Blancos.

They also added that he has flown home from the US tour to the United Kingdom where further assessment of his fitness issue will take place before a medical decision on the next steps.

This comes as a real blow for Mainoo, who looks to be a real talent and had impressed sufficiently in pre-season to actually start four friendlies in a row before suffering this injury.

In a Tweet relaying the news, the official Man Utd social media account said: "Gutted for you, Kobbie. But setbacks are set-ups for comebacks — we're all right behind you."

In light of the incident, however, a video was shared on Twitter and it does appear as though Mainoo's injury comes as a direct consequence of Casemiro's needlessly deliberate foul on Real Madrid's Rodrygo just one minute into the friendly.

As you can see in the footage above, the Brazilian midfielder cynically fouls his opponent, who then tumbles into Mainoo and catches him awkwardly.

Here is what some bemused fans have been saying about it all online...

Who is Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo?

Described as a "creatively outstanding Stockport-born midfielder" on the official Man Utd website, Mainoo is still only 18 years old but appears to have a very bright future within the game.

Despite his tender age, he has already played in three competitive games for the Red Devils at senior level, as well as the aforementioned friendly games he started this summer.

Mainoo has also represented the club at the U18 level and higher but made his Premier League debut last February, playing ten minutes off the bench in a 3-0 home win over Leicester City.

His recent displays had earned praise from his manager, with Erik ten Hag telling the press: "It's fantastic. Manchester United is famous for always bringing young players up, and it can be done. We have confidence, he is playing with confidence, and I really like his performance.

"But this year, he showed it in spring, then he got injured. We are really happy. There are more youngsters with us now and they're all doing very good. But I don't want to raise expectations too high."

On top of that, United icon Bryan Robson also tipped the teenager to have a big future, telling The Telegraph: "He’s calculated and he’s reading the game, doing things in his own time.

"He closes down really well, receives the ball and changes the pattern of the game, quickens it up when he wants to and he’s using his football brain. I’m quite impressed with him."