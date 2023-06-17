Fans online have been left stunned after Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford pulled off a brilliant bit of skill for England in their most recent match.

What was the score in England v Malta?

On Friday night, the Three Lions travelled away from home to Malta looking to maintain their spot at the top of their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

And Gareth Southgate's men we able to make it three wins from three as they cruised to a 4-0 victory thanks to a midfield masterclass from new No 10 Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Indeed, the Liverpool defender played a beautiful through-ball to open up the defence for England's opener from an own goal before rifling in a fine effort to make it 2-0. Harry Kane won and scored a penalty to make it 3-0 before half-time, while Callum Wilson also scored from the spot later on in the match.

Rashford didn't start the game, but did come on for Jordan Henderson on the hour mark and was able to make a positive contribution with one fine moment in particular.

Indeed, as shared in this footage on Twitter, he picked the ball up on the left flank and did a couple of sharp stepovers before leaving his man for dead with an elastico.

After seeing the replay of the 25-year-old, it's safe to say a number of fans were left rather impressed and they soon flocked to social media to express their thoughts.

