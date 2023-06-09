Olympic champion Usain Bolt has claimed that Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford could actually beat him in a 20-yard sprint.

What's the latest on Manchester United and Marcus Rashford?

It was a pretty impressive season all told for the English forward. After all, not only did he help the Red Devils win the League Cup and secure Champions League football, he also netted 30 goals in all competitions – making him the first MUFC player since Robin van Persie in 2012/13 to hit that total.

So what does all this have to do with Bolt?

Well, the world’s fastest man – who holds the 100m, 200m and 4x100m records in both the Olympics and World Championships – is taking part in Soccer Aid this weekend and will captain the World XI who take on England at Old Trafford.







Consequently, he's been in the UK this week and has taken the time to talk about Man United, the club he supports, recently on talkSPORT.

During the interview, co-host Darren Bent asked him who would be quicker in a race between Bolt and Rashford, and the Jamaican came up with a bit of a surprising answer.

Bent said: “I read an article where you said that Rashford could beat you over 20 yards, is that correct?”

Bolt replied: “Yeah! Rashford is quick out the blocks, that is what he does.

“He has that burst of speed but after that, I told him, you could probably get me in 20 [yards].

“But after that, it is over!”

How fast can Usain Bolt run?

So there you have it, Rashford might be quicker over a shorter distance but if they were racing 100 yards, the Englishman probably wouldn't be able to keep up.

According to Speeds DB – a database that can tell you the top speed of anything – the Man Utd winger can run at 33.30 km/h (or 20.69 mp/h), while Bolt's top speed is 44.72 km/h (27.79 mp/h), which shows the real disparity between the two.

Bolt also provided his thoughts on how the Red Devils have been playing of late, saying: “[The season] has been positive. I wish we won the FA Cup but it is just one of those things.

“We got one trophy and we are in the top four. The way we were looking for the past couple of seasons, this is just positive moment.

“I am just happy that we have a great coach that is really getting the team together. Hopefully, we can get some good players to add to the team and challenge for the league because it is going to be tough.”