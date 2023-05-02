YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has dished out major praise for Victor Lindelof after his "brilliant" display for Manchester United on Sunday.

What's the latest on Victor Lindelof and MUFC?

With Lisandro Martinez out for the rest of the season and Raphael Varane also sidelined, the Swedish centre-back has had to step up of late.

Indeed, Lindelof has now started three Premier League games in a row for the first time this season and has not been defeated in this mini-run.

After beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 and then drawing away at Tottenham Hotspur 2-2, the defender helped United to another win and a clean sheet against Aston Villa on the weekend.

Indeed, he played the full 90 minutes in the tight 1-0 win and Goldbridge thinks it was the sort of performance that has made Lindelof undroppable for the time being.

When talking on The United Stand, the host said (12:11): "Victor Lindelof for me was an eight today and he will get my Man of the Match. The amount of aerials [duels] Lindelof one today I thought it was watching the Little Mermaid. It was absolutely brilliant.

"And, you know, tackling, good on the ball, stepping into the midfield, positional stance, high line. As I said, really good in the air – cleared that one off the line. I just thought Lindelof yet again was brilliant.

"And you can't take him out the team. You can't take him out the team. I don't care what the Maguire is injured, whatever, you cannot take Lindelof out the team at the moment. He's absolutely incredible."

How good was Lindelof against Aston Villa?

Villa had set a Premier League record under new manager Unai Emery after scoring in all of their first 20 league games with the Spaniard in charge.

With that being the case, it's impressive that Lindelof was a key part of putting that run to an end at Old Trafford on the weekend.

As per SofaScore, his stats were pretty impressive too. He was so very tidy on the ball, losing possession just three times, while completing 97 per cent of his 64 attempted passes (the best accuracy rate in his team).

What's more, had the join the most amount of clearances for Man Utd (four), won all attempted aerial duels, and didn't commit a single foul.

All in all, it was a pretty good day at the office for the £120k-p/w defender. He'll no doubt be hoping to maintain this form for the rest of the season.