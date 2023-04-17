Referee Simon Hooper and his VAR team may have made a big mistake as they missed a perhaps clear handball from Harry Maguire in the most recent Manchester United game.

What's the latest on VAR and Man Utd?

On the face of it, it seems as though the Red Devils cruised to a pretty standard 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on the weekend.

Indeed, the Sunday afternoon fixture was ultimately decided thanks to goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot, handing Man United a key three points inside the Premier League as they look to finish inside the top four.

However, Erik ten Hag's men did have to ride their luck early on. Indeed, when the score was still 0-0, Forest had a huge penalty shout questionably turned down.

As this image shows, when jumping to win the ball inside his own box, Maguire gets himself in a complete mess and the ball bounces off his arm.

Was it a handball from Harry Maguire?

It's easy to see why referee Hooper might not have spotted the possible offence live. After all, there are plenty of bodies in the box, making it hard to see quite just what is going on.

However, this is why we have VAR. With that in mind, it's quite baffling that the technology was not able to spot the incident and then at least ask the referee to review it on the pitch-side monitor.

Judging from the picture above, had Hooper been given another opportunity to review the incident, it's hard to see him not awarding Forest a penalty.

To make things worse, Maguire was already on a yellow card and so this could have changed the trajectory of the game even more, had he then been sent off for a second bookable offence.

When talking to BBC Sport after the game, Forest manager Cooper certainly seemed to think this should have been the case.

Indeed, he fumed, saying: "I definitely think it was a penalty, and then a second yellow.

"I do not know how VAR did not spot it, at this level they should be doing better."

With Nottingham Forest battling down at the very bottom of the Premier League, this could be a pivotal moment in their season.

Indeed, they now sit 18th on the table, only 27 points with just seven games left to save themselves from relegation back down into the Championship.