VAR may have potentially made a big mistake after failing to check a possible offside on Marcus Rashford after the second Manchester United goal this weekend.

What's the latest on Manchester United and VAR?

On Saturday lunchtime in the Premier League, the Red Devils played host to relegation-threatened Everton at Old Trafford.

In the end, Erik ten Hag and co managed to pick up what was a fairly routine 2-0 win thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial.

However, it seems as though United may have got a little fortunate with the second goal of the game. Indeed, as this image – shared on Twitter – suggests, when Lisandro Martinez played the initial pass through, Rashford looks to be offside.

Was Rashford offside?

As seen in the picture above, the Man United striker appears to be beyond the last Everton defender. Although Rashford doesn't then touch the ball first, he does make a move towards it, before Seamus Coleman miss controls it.

From this moment, the Englishman then picks up the ball to put it on a plate for Martial who finishes the opportunity with ease to seal the victory.

According to the FA Rules, a player should be flagged if they are stood in an offside position and then challenge an opponent for the ball or clearly attempt to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent; or make an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball; or gain an advantage by playing the ball or interfering with an opponent when it has rebounded or been deflected off an opponent.

With that in mind, it certainly could be argued that Rashford could have potentially been flagged for offside as his presence obviously had an impact on Coleman as the Everton man rushed to try and clear the ball.

Despite the possible offside, nothing was given and it remains unclear if VAR even checked the incident as the TV replays don't always show what the officials are checking behind the scenes.

Had the goal been disallowed that could have potentially seen Everton fight their way back into the game, seeing as they would have been only one goal down with around 20 minutes left on the clock.

In the end, though, the win is key for Man United as they remain level on points with Newcastle in third, while the Toffees sit only above the bottom three on goal difference.