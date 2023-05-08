It seems as though referee Peter Bankes and his VAR team may have made a couple of big mistakes in the most recent Manchester United.

What's the latest on VAR, West Ham and Man United?

It was an outing to forget for Erik ten Hag and co away at

West Ham United on Sunday evening as their Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow.

Indeed, one shocking piece of goalkeeping from David de Gea was ultimately enough to settle the affair as he failed to prevent Said Benrahma's tame effort from hitting the back of the net.

The Hammers may well have felt entitled to a penalty as well when Victor Lindelof appeared to stick his arm out and make contact with the ball inside his own box shortly before the break.

That shout went unpunished and Tyrell Malacia was fortunate to later avoid a red card when he raked his studs down the back of Jarrod Bowen's Achilles – as seen in the image below.

Did Malacia deserve a red card?

As you can see, the Man United left-back plants his studs into the back of the West Ham man's leg way before the ball has even reached Bowen's feet.

On the BT Sport coverage of the game, commentator Jermaine Jenas could be heard saying of the incident: "Oh yea, it's clumsy. It's bad. Really clumsy that is – scrapes him right down the back of his Achilles."

Referee Bankes had no hesitation in reaching for the yellow card but when you consider how high the player's boot is and how mistimed the challenge is, it's a wonder that VAR didn't get involved to potentially upgrade it to a red.

After all, his studs are at a similar height to when Casemiro got a red card against Southampton earlier in the season. Though, perhaps what saves Malacia here is that he doesn't slide in, and he goes into the back of Bowen instead of his front.

After the game, manager Moyes wasn't asked specifically about this incident but did express his anger about how some key decisions haven't got West Ham's way of late.

Indeed, specifically talking about the penalty shout in the first half, he outlined his frustration, telling football.london: "Just add it to the other ones that have happened to us in recent games and hope that somewhere along the line in the coming games, we might find that we get a penalty kick or something goes in our favour."