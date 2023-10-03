Manchester United were contemplating a summer swoop for an interesting central midfielder as an alternative to Mason Mount, a reliable journalist has confirmed.

Which players have left Man United?

Over the summer, Erik ten Hag sanctioned the exits of 14 stars in total, with David De Gea, Fred and Anthony Elanga being some of the bigger names to depart on a permanent basis, alongside the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams who were sent out on loan.

The Red Devils therefore created space in the squad for seven new faces in the form of Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Sofyan Amrabat, Jonny Evans, Sergio Reguilon, Altay Bayindir and Mount, but the latter may not have even ended up putting pen to paper at Old Trafford.

At Benfica, Orkun Kokcu made the switch to Roger Schmidt’s side from Feyenoord back in July despite attracting significant interest from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Newcastle United, and they weren’t the only clubs hoping to bring the 22-year-old to the Premier League.

Back in April, The Mirror reported that the M16 outfit sent scouts to watch the Turkey international live in action as they weighed up whether to make an approach, and whilst that never came to fruition, it sounds like chiefs were seriously thinking about the possibility.

Did Man United nearly sign Orkun Kokcu?

According to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Man United were indeed interested in Kokcu, but instead chose to pursue Mount as their top target in that central midfield position. He said:

“Manchester United considered signing Orkun Kokcu when he was still at Feyenoord this summer. The 22-year-old Turkey international ended up joining Benfica this summer, but he was also considered by Man Utd before they decided to go for Mason Mount as their priority in that area of the pitch.”

How good is Orkun Kokcu?

According to talent scout Jacek Kulig, Kokcu is a “leader” in the centre of the park so he clearly possesses excellent organisational skills, but there is so much more he can bring to the pitch to show it might have been a mistake for Man United not to pursue him.

The Haarlem native has clocked up 96 involvements (57 goals and 39 assists) in 257 appearances since the start of his career, displaying how prolific he can be in the final third, but even if the ball doesn’t always hit the back of the net, he’s constantly posing a threat to the opposition’s defence with his attacking skills.

Benfica’s two-footed ace, who pockets £49k-per-week, ranks in the 98th percentile for most shots and has recorded 19 crosses so far this season, which is the second-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef, showing what a standout performer he is.

Whilst at Feyenoord, Kokcu was even named the Netherlands’ Footballer of the Year for 2023 so he’s getting the individual recognition that he deserves, and Ten Hag will now be hoping that Mount can perform to the standard he requires having put his full faith in him.