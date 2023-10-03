Jadon Sancho's Manchester United career could come to an end in the near future, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has now suggested a potential replacement at Old Trafford.

Will Jadon Sancho leave Man United?

Sancho made the move to Old Trafford in 2021, with big things expected of him after he completed a big-money transfer from Borussia Dortmund. He was arguably seen as one of the most promising young players in Europe at the time, but he has been a huge disappointment since returning to England.

In total, the 23-year-old has scored just 12 goals and registered six assists in 82 appearances for United, with his performances too often feeling forgettable rather than influential. Not only that, but he now finds himself completely frozen out of the squad by Erik ten Hag, following disciplinary issues in recent weeks, and there is currently only one direction that his Red Devils career is heading in.

Things can change in football, of course, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Sancho leave United in the January transfer window, should the problems with the manager not be resolved. If that happens, a new attacker would need to come in to aid squad depth, and one potential addition has been name-checked.

Who could replace Sancho at Old Trafford?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed that Wolves star Pedro Neto would be a perfect replacement for Sancho at United, should he move on, even though there isn't concrete interest in him at the moment:

"Just one final point on Man United and Jadon Sancho - at the moment there is no significant update to report, and I’m not aware of any decision on a potential new winger signing in January.

"There are many good opportunities around such as Pedro Neto who I’ve already mentioned and who is a fantastic player, but it’s absolutely not sure or guaranteed that Man United will spend big money in January."

Neto could be a wonderful signing for United if they strike a deal for him in January, or next summer for that matter, with the Portuguese speedster clearly a fabulous young player with so much long-term potential.

The 23-year-old has made a superb start to this season for Wolves, already getting four assists in seven Premier League outings, as well as playing a key role in Ruben Dias' own goal for Manchester City on Saturday, as Wanderers ran out surprise 2-1 winners over the champions at Molineux.

Admittedly, Neto has had some serious injury problems in the past, which could make signing him a gamble for United, who already have lots of players unavailable, but he is fit and firing at the moment, and he looks unplayable at times.

Capable of playing on either flank, the Wolves winger is fast, direct and possesses end product, being hailed as a "superstar" by Jamie Carragher in the past, and at just 23 years of age, there is still so much more to come from him.

Put bluntly, he simply looks like a better player than Sancho at this point - they are the same age - and could ultimately be an upgrade on him if he leaves Old Trafford sooner rather than later.