Manchester United are now ready to make a bid for an "energetic" defender, who is also being targeted by Arsenal and Liverpool, according to a report.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United are looking at strengthening in a number of key areas this winter, with a report revealing they are now leading the race for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but there will be competition for his signature, as Newcastle United are also keen.

Erik ten Hag bolstered his attack with the addition of Rasmus Hojlund in the summer, but there are now indications he may want to add another striker to his ranks, with it emerging the manager has now green-lighted a move for Brighton's Evan Ferguson.

The United boss is short on options at full-back, with Luke Shaw currently sidelined, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has now joined the long list of absentees, having suffered a hamstring injury which is set to rule him out for the next two months.

Although Wan-Bissaka is set to return prior to the January transfer window, it has now been revealed the Red Devils have their eye on a new right-back, with The Mirror reporting they are now ready to submit their opening bid for Brentford's Aaron Hickey.

In the wake of his impressive performances for the Bees, the 21-year-old has now attracted the interest of a number of top Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool also being named as potential suitors, while Bayern Munich headline the interest from abroad.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is adamant the club will not sell Hickey, but interest from rival English clubs continues to grow with every passing week, as a result of the progress he has made since being lured from Serie A side Bologna.

At international level, the Scot is viewed as an integral part of the side by manager Steve Clarke, especially considering he is a versatile option for Scotland, given that he is capable of playing on both sides of the backline.

If the youngster's club side are to let him leave this January, they are likely to hold out for a fee of around £50m, so he will certainly not come cheap.

How good is Aaron Hickey?

Frank has lauded his full-back for his versatility and ability to use both feet, saying:

“With Aaron there is a lot of talk about whether he is a right back or a left-back, but I am in that privileged position that he can play on both sides and will most likely go on the left,”

“He is both-footed and has huge ability, we don’t have that many full-backs so he is very important."

The Scotland international made 26 Premier League appearances for the Bees last season, establishing himself in the first team after joining from Bologna, and he's made five top-flight outings in the ongoing campaign.

As such, it may not take the starlet too long to adapt if he completes a move to Old Trafford, given that he already has Premier League experience.

Lauded as "energetic" by journalist Josh Bunting, Hickey clearly has a lot of potential, but there are question marks over whether a £50m outlay is justified, considering he is yet to establish himself as a top player.