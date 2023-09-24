Manchester United are now leading the race to sign a "sensational" new midfielder, who could join in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Which midfielder are Man United signing?

Erik ten Hag has his sights set on a new midfielder this winter, and the manager is personally driving a move for Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren, as he is believed to be a big fan of the youngster, but Man United may have to make a swift approach.

That is because Barcelona are also interested in signing the 18-year-old, having already held talks with Antwerp chiefs to discuss a deal, prior to their Champions League clash against the Belgian Pro League side earlier this month.

Vermeeren is not the only young midfielder Ten Hag has his eye on, with LDU Quito's Oscar Zambrano also being named as a potential option, having impressed in the Ecuadorian top flight, although it is unclear whether the 19-year-old could go straight into the first team.

In the summer transfer window, the Red Devils reportedly turned down the chance to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but that has not put an end to speculation the midfielder could end up moving to Old Trafford.

According to reports from Italy (via GOAL), Man United are currently leading the race for Rabiot, but it appears as though a deal may not be as easy to orchestrate as it would have been in the summer, as he is currently enjoying a resurgence in Turin.

The Frenchman opted to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Italian club in the summer, and he has since solidified his place as a key player, meaning an exit is less likely to be on the cards than it was a few months ago.

At the moment, Juventus want to keep hold of the 28-year-old, despite widespread interest, with Newcastle United and several other unnamed clubs being named as potential suitors. Should the central midfielder's future in Italy come back into question, however, the Red Devils should be well-placed to win the race for his signature, considering they are currently out in front.

What type of player is Adrien Rabiot?

The Juventus star is a very well-rounded midfielder, as exhibited by the fact he is capable of posing a threat on the front foot, but also excels defensively.

Over the past year, the maestro ranks in the 96th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90, when compared to his positional peers, while also placing in the 84th percentile for clearances, and the 83rd percentile for aerials won, showcasing his ability in the air.

The France international is already off the mark for Juventus in the Serie A this season, having recorded one goal and one assist in four appearances, and he has been an indispensable member of Max Allegri's team.

However, the midfielder's long-term future in Turin is still in doubt, considering he is only contracted until next summer. As such, Man United should keep tabs on Rabiot, dubbed "sensational" in the media, ahead of the January transfer window, at which point he may be available to sign on a pre-contract agreement, making this one to watch.