There is a real chance that Manchester United could appoint an "ultra-attacking" manager as a replacement for Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman leaves, according to a report.

Is Erik ten Hag's future in doubt?

Man United have struggled at the start of the Premier League season, collecting just six points from their opening five games, which leaves them 13th in the table, already nine points behind league-leaders Manchester City.

As such, Ten Hag's future has been called into question by members of the media, with Chris Sutton saying: "Erik ten Hag needs to solve this situation fast, because the scrutiny on him is increasing with every sub-standard showing.

"United are a club with the highest expectations. Always have been. Always will be. To have only won two of their opening five Premier League games — and they were lucky they won those — is not good enough."

However, United's chief executive, Richard Arnold, has expressed the club's unwavering confidence in the manager in a "no-holds barred" meeting with senior staff, indicating that his job is not under threat in the immediate future.

Robbie Savage has suggested the Dutchman needs to be given more time to turn the Red Devils' form around, but there has now been a report highlighting who the board could bring in if they do decide to sack him in the near future.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl (via Sport Witness), there is a "real chance" that Man United make a move for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot if they decide to part ways with Ten Hag.

The report is extremely critical of United's current boss, questioning why he received praise for securing Champions League football last season, when that was the minimum that should have been expected from him.

On the other hand, Slot is lavished with praise, being lauded as a "real rising star" of the international managerial game, given that he plays an attacking brand of football and achieves excellent results with limited resources.

Will Man United appoint Arne Slot?

At the moment, it seems very unlikely that Man United will make a move for the Feyenoord boss, considering it is still early in the season and Ten Hag has plenty of time to turn his side's form around.

It is also a little harsh to undermine the former Ajax manager's achievements last season, considering he managed to win a trophty in his first season in charge, while also taking the Red Devils back into the Champions League at the first opportunity.

Of course, the start to the campaign has been far from ideal, but the 53-year-old still has the backing of the board, and he has a lot of credit left in the bank as a result of his side's achievements last season.

As such, Slot is not in line to get the United job anytime soon, but he is undoubtedly a very talented manager, having been described as "similar to Pep Guardiola", and praised for his "ultra-attacking" brand of football, which won Feyenoord the Eredivisie title last season.