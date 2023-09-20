Manchester United are now weighing up a move for an "exciting" midfielder, and Erik ten Hag is personally driving the deal, according to a report.

Who are Man United signing in January?

If Man United want to bring in extra reinforcements during the January transfer window, there may have to be a couple of sales, with Football Insider reporting they could sanction the departure of midfielder Scott McTominay, amid interest from Bayern Munich.

The report makes it clear United will need to be "financially savvy" if there are to be any new arrivals this winter, following a summer of big spending, and McTominay does not feature prominently in Ten Hag's plans, despite starting against Brighton.

Selling the Scotland international could generate "big funds", which the Red Devils may choose to reinvest on a new central midfielder, having been linked with LDU Quito's Oscar Zambrano, who is attracting the interest of a number of Europe's top clubs.

Ten Hag may also have to think about replacing Jadon Sancho, with the winger now open to an exit in the January transfer window, meaning Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry could be targeted, alongside Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

According to reports from Spain, Man United are also closely following the performances of Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, following his breakthrough campaign in the Belgian Pro League last season (via Man Utd News).

Ten Hag is said to be a big fan of the midfielder, which indicates the manager is driving the deal, but there will be competition for his signature, as Barcelona are also named as potential suitors.

Xavi will have the chance to assess the 18-year-old during Barca's Champions League clash against Royal Antwerp at Camp Nou this evening, after keeping tabs on his progress so far this season.

How good is Arthur Vermeeren?

Although he is only 18-years-old, the maestro has already established himself in the Royal Antwerp team, having started every game in all competitions this season, weighing in with a total of two assists in nine appearances.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded the Royal Antwerp starlet as "incredibly mature", while also branding him "one of the most exciting prospects in Belgium", so it is exciting news that Man United are in the race for his signature.

The central midfielder has also been hailed as a "breakout star" by Goal Features Editor Tom Maston, in light of the impact he made for Antwerp in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring a vital goal in the title race back in May.

With McTominay potentially set to be on the move in the January transfer window, it is vital that Ten Hag brings in a replacement, and the Belgian is showing signs he could be ready to slot right into the first team, despite his age.

That would make Vermeeren an ideal signing for Man United, rather than bringing in a player like Zambrano, who is yet to prove himself outside the Ecuadorian Serie A, and would need more time to adjust to the Premier League.