Manchester United are weighing up a move for a "sensational" goalkeeper, with Erik ten Hag already looking at options to replace Andre Onana, according to reports from Spain.

How well is Andre Onana playing?

Onana has not had the easiest of starts to life at Old Trafford, having joined from Inter Milan in a £47.2m summer deal, with Mark Goldbridge recently suggesting Man United would have been better off keeping David De Gea, saying: "I really do like Onana but it's a mistake. It's a mistake.

"I don't like saying I told you so but so many people were clipping De Gea up last season, saying he's a problem in the team. This, that, and the other.

"He's not a problem in the team. Man United have conceded 10 goals in five games. They're averaging two goals per game, going in."

As pointed out by Goldbridge, the Cameroonian has already shipped ten goals in the Premier League, while De Gea conceded 43 across the whole of the 2022-23 campaign, and collected 17 clean sheets, winning the Golden Glove award for his efforts.

Although it is still very early days for the 27-year-old, there have now been reports that Ten Hag is already looking into signing a replacement, with a Spanish publication suggesting they are now interested in acquiring the services of Diogo Costa (via Foottball 365).

The Red Devils are now willing to launch an offer close to €70m (£60m) to sign the FC Porto goalkeeper, who is also on the radar of some of Europe's other top clubs, namely Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

The report states that Onana "does not offer guarantees despite Ten Hag's confidence and the club is thinking about safer options", with Costa reemerging as a target, having been considered in the summer transfer window.

Are Man United replacing Onana?

In truth, it seems a little far-fetched to suggest United are already looking at replacing their summer signing, considering we are only five games into the Premier League season, but Ten Hag will be hoping his form picks up in the near future.

The former Inter Milan man has conceded the joint-third highest number of goals in the top flight, but he must be given more time to adapt to the Premier League, having put in some top performances for his old club over the past year.

During that time period, the 6 foot 2 goalkeeper has picked up a clean sheet in 40% of his outings, placing him in the 92nd percentile compared to his positional peers, while he ranks in the 88th percentile for touches per 90, displaying his willingness to get on the ball.

Onana clearly has the talent to be a success at Old Trafford, and it is far too early for his future to be in doubt, but there is no doubt that Costa is also a top goalkeeper.

The Porto shot-stopper has been lauded as "absolutely sensational" by members of the media, and it would not be a surprise if he gets a big move in the near future.