One of Manchester United's players has now become the subject of interest from a big European club, according to a report.

Which Man United players are leaving in January?

Man United are now being forced to consider selling players, in order to raise funds for a January spending spree, having spent heavily in the summer, and Scott McTominay is one of Erik ten Hag's squad who is facing the axe, according to reports.

Club chiefs believe they could generate "big funds" by selling McTominay, who has attracted the interest of Bayern Munich, and he does not feature prominently in Ten Hag's plans, meaning it could be a wise move to let him leave in the next window.

The Scotland international is not the only first-team United player who could be forced out in January, with The Daily Star reporting that bosses are now willing to sell Jadon Sancho on the cheap, as long as it means getting him out of the club.

Sancho has been suspended from the first team ever since the public bust-up with Ten Hag, having taken to social media to deny claims he has underperformed in training, and he risks his future at the club if he is unwilling to apologise to the manager face to face.

According to reports from Spain (via CaughtOffside), another one of Man United's midfielders could be on the move this winter, as Villarreal now have Donny van de Beek in their sights for a potential transfer in 2024.

The original report states the Spanish club have been "closely monitoring" the central midfielder, but they may decide to make their first move in the summer, rather than approaching United in the January transfer window.

Ten Hag is believed to be willing to let the 26-year-old leave, as he is not a part of his plans going forward, meaning a move to Villarreal is a "viable option", although the report does not state how much the La Liga side would be willing to pay for him.

Is Donny van de Beek leaving Man United?

At this point, it seems inevitable that van de Beek's Man United career is coming to an end, having failed to hit the heights expected of him after arriving at Old Trafford for a fee rising to £39m back in September 2020.

The Dutchman has only received very rare game time under Ten Hag, featuring just seven times in the Premier League last season, having been shipped out on loan to Everton in the prior campaign, and a move is probably best for all parties at this stage.

It is clear the former Ajax man is blessed with a lot of ability, having been lauded as "sensational" at times during his stint with the Red Devils, but he is evidently not in Ten Hag's plans, considering Sofyan Amrabat was brought to Old Trafford on deadline day.

At 26 years of age, van de Beek still has time on his side, and he could go on to make a success of his career, but it hasn't worked out for him at Man United, and a move to Villarreal seems like it could be a good option for him.