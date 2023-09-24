Highlights Man United manager Erik ten Hag has given approval for the club to pursue a "phenomenal" striker.

The Red Devils are also targeting a centre-back and midfield options to strengthen their squad.

One striker has caught United's attention, but the club will need to significantly raise their bid to tempt his club into a sale.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has now given the green light for the club to make a move for a "phenomenal" striker, according to a report.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United are poised to announce that striker Joe Hugill has signed a new contract, having reached an agreement in principle, but they also remain in the market for new additions to the squad, with a number of targets being identified.

In order to strengthen the defence, the Red Devils could make a move for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez, and there are indications the Uruguayan could be available in the next transfer window, with his current club willing to let him leave. In terms of midfield options, Ten Hag has picked out a couple of younger players as potential targets, with the manager said to be a big fan of Royal Antwerp ace Arthur Vermeeren, although there may be competition for his signature, with Barcelona also keen.

Ecuadorian youngster Oscar Zambrano has also been named as a potential target, having been labelled a "great prospect for the future" by the Italian media, but midfield is not the only area in which United could strengthen this winter.

According to reports from Spain (via Caught Offside), Man United are now keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, with his performances for the Seagulls catching the eye in the early stages of the campaign. The report states that Ten Hag has already given the green light for the club to pursue the 18-year-old, and the Red Devils could submit a bid in excess of €55m (£48m) for his services, but that fee does seem a little bit low.

There have been suggestions that Ferguson could be worth as much as £150m by the time Brighton decide to cash in, so it seems extremely doubtful they would consider selling him for less than a third of that amount. As relayed by Manchester Evening News, United were "laughed out of the building" when they made a £50m approach for the Irishman in the summer, so they will seemingly have to raise their bid considerably to tempt Brighton into a sale.

How good is Evan Ferguson?

It is no wonder Brighton are holding out for such a high fee, as the starlet has burst onto the scene in the Premier League this season, scoring four goals in his opening five matches, having bagged a hat-trick against Newcastle United. As such, it does not seem likely the Brighton ace will be heading to Old Trafford in the near future, particularly considering the Seagulls are in a very strong negotiating position, as he is contracted until the summer of 2028.

The forward's teammate, Solly March, lauded him after his first top-flight start last season, saying: "As an 18-year-old coming in for his first Premier League start, it’s phenomenal, really. He’s strong, he’s quick, he holds the ball up well and he scores goals - so we’re delighted with him."

Given that Ferguson is showing signs he could go on to be one of the world's best strikers, Man United should keep him on their shortlist, but a £48m offer is not going to be enough to make Brighton consider a sale.