Highlights Casemiro has been criticised for his recent performances, with talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor slamming the midfielder for his defensive contributions.

Despite scoring a brace in the Champions League, Casemiro's defensive performance in the 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich was questioned, as he was dribbled past five times and won only four ground duels.

Casemiro's form needs to improve, and Manchester United will be hoping he returns to the level he was at last season when he had the second-highest match rating in the squad.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been slammed by talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor in the wake of some of his recent performances.

What's the latest Man United news?

Man United have had a troubled start to the Premier League season, and there are a number of factors at play, with their cause not being helped by off-field issues, including the situations surrounding Mason Greenwood and Antony.

The latter has been given a leave of absence in the wake of allegations about domestic abuse, while Jadon Sancho has had a very public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, having objected to the claims he has not been training to the requisite standard.

In a report from Sky Sports, a whole host of other issues are highlighted, including the injury crisis, which means there has been a lack of options in some key areas, with Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund among those who have spent time on the sidelines.

Andre Onana's concerning form is also pinpointed as a problem, with the summer signing failing to hit the heights expected of him since arriving from Inter in a £47.2m deal at the end of July.

In a recent interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor has now taken aim at a number of United's first-team players, slamming them for the poor start they have made to the campaign.

The talkSPORT pundit said: “Martinez has got to be better, Onana has got to be better. Casemiro looks like he’s got a 100kg weight on his back when he’s tracking back. He looks tired, leggy and old.

“Mason Mount has got to come back in and perform. Eriksen looks off it as well. He’s not looking mobile enough.

“Rashford is having to do more, but he’s got to pass a lot more. He’s lucky Hojlund is new to the club because I’m sure he would’ve got some stick from him otherwise.

“He’s got to be a lot more unselfish. There are so many chances for him to square it.

“The whole team have to do more, but the standout underperformers so far have been Martinez, Casemiro and Rashford. They’ve got to do more.”

How has Casemiro been playing lately?

The Brazilian has posed a threat in an attacking sense, scoring two goals in the 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but that is not his main responsibility, and the criticism of his defensive contributions is probably justified.

Given that he is a defensive midfielder, the 31-year-old has to take his share of the blame for conceding four goals at the Allianz Arena, and he made it far too easy for the German champions.

The former Real Madrid man was dribbled past on five occasions on Wednesday night, two more than any other player on the pitch, and he won just four of the ten ground duels that he contested.

Ten Hag will be hoping Casemiro's form picks up in the coming weeks, and he will be aiming to get back to the level he was at last season, having averaged a 7.21 Sofascore match rating in the Premier League, the second-highest in the squad.