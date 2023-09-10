Jadon Sancho's Manchester United future has been a major talking point in recent weeks, but does a new update suggest he is staying or leaving?

What's happening with Jadon Sancho?

The 23-year-old joined the Red Devils in a big-money move from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021, with huge things expected of him after some star showings in Germany.

Instead, Sancho's time at United has been extremely underwhelming to date, with the Englishman finding it difficult to earn regular starts and not making an impact when he does play. That is highlighted by a record of just 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances.

Recently, Erik ten Hag has called him out, accusing him of not being a good enough trainer, while the player himself has bitten back in a social media post, essentially accusing his manager of talking nonsense. Because of this, his future at the club looks up in the air, with a move to Saudi Arabia even mooted before the transfer window closed earlier this week.

Does Jadon Sancho want to stay at Man Utd?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Ben Jacobs provided a key update on Sancho's United future, and in what is a bit of a shock given his outburst, the player is apparently keen to stay put:

"I think Jadon Sancho was very disappointed by Erik ten Hag's comments that he, effectively, didn't perform in training and that's why he wasn't in the Arsenal squad. Erik ten Hag is equally disappointed to see an immediate response in public.

"I suppose you can look at it both ways because if a manager can say what he thinks about a player in public, then a player may argue he's entitled to respond. But we sort of saw this in very different circumstances with Cristiano Ronaldo, where the whole saga and fallout between Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United played out in public.

"Erik ten Hag won a lot of plaudits for how he handled that situation. We know that ten Hag is sometimes quite firm, but largely seen by the Manchester United squad as fair in his actions as well. I think that Jadon Sancho now has to use the international break to do a bit of soul-searching and Manchester United will deal with the situation internally. Ten Hag and Sancho will speak and try to cool things off.

"In a weird way, it might benefit Sancho because these type of incidents, and a manager calling you out for not training with the right application, almost provoke a response which might benefit all parties. Sancho, who still wants to stay at Manchester United, may be even more galvanised now to prove his manager wrong."

This is such a messy situation for United, at a time when so much negativity is surrounding the club, whether it be the Glazers, Mason Greenwood or Antony, to name just a few contentious topics.

It seems clear that all is far from well between Sancho and Ten Hag, and their relationship will take some mending, but it is encouraging to see the former still wanting to fight for his place.

There is no question that much more is needed from the former Dortmund man if he is to salvage his United career, and if things don't improve drastically soon, a move away has to be expected. Whether Sancho is given the minutes from Ten Hag remains to be seen, though, and it will be interesting to see how things develop after the international break.