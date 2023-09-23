Highlights Sancho's Manchester United career has been disappointing and he has fallen out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag.

United are willing to sell Sancho in January, but his former club Borussia Dortmund has ruled out bringing him back.

Sancho could still have a chance at United, but it may be best for all parties if he moves on in the transfer window.

Manchester United have now been provided with an update on Jadon Sancho's future at the club by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Jadon Sancho leaving Man United?

It would be fair to say Sancho's Man United career has not gone to plan, since joining from Borussia Dortmund in a £73m deal just over two years ago, and the winger has fallen down the pecking order since his public falling out with Erik ten Hag. The winger has not been selected for any of United's last three fixtures as a result of his ongoing dispute with his manager, which started when he took issue with the comments saying he had been axed from the matchday squad due to his performances in training.

After leaving the 23-year-old out for the 3-1 defeat against Brighton, Ten Hag admitted he "didn't know" whether he would play for the club again, but he is short on options on the wing, given that Antony has been on leave due to allegations regarding his private life.

The Daily Star reports the Red Devils are willing to sell the Englishman on the cheap to get him out of the club in January, with the hierarchy keen to get rid of him, although former club Borussia Dortmund have already ruled out bringing him back.

At the back end of the summer transfer window, the former Dortmund man was targeted for a move to Saudi Arabia, with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq being named as potential suitors, but it remains to be seen whether they reignite their interest this winter.

Although the London-born winger's career at Old Trafford appears to be over, there has now been a suggestion he could still end up staying, but he would have to be willing to make amends with Ten Hag.

Romano has now provided an update on the situation for CaughtOffside, saying: "As of today, Jadon Sancho has still not apologised and this is why the situation is still in limbo and why there is still no green light for him to return to the first-team squad. There’s a way back for Jadon Sancho if he says sorry and apologises to the coaching staff. Of course, it’s also about discussing problems together – but this is not the case yet."

Should Man United sell Jadon Sancho?

Although Romano makes it clear there is still a chance the England international remains at Man United, it is probably best for all parties if he moves on in the January transfer window. Despite impressing for the Red Devils on occasion, having been lauded as "fantastic" by Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, the London-born winger's career has stalled ever since he left Borussia Dortmund.

In his first season at Old Trafford, the former Manchester City man recorded just six goal contributions in the Premier League and did not make much of an improvement last season, although he scored three more goals. Given that Sancho has now fallen out with Ten Hag on top of that, it is probably best for United to cash in on him, while they will still able to demand a decent fee.