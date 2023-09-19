Manchester United are now interested in signing an exciting youngster whose playing style has been compared to Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, according to a report.

Who could Man United sign in January?

Man United used the recent international break to scout defensive prospects, having watched Benfica's Antonio Silva and Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini, amid former captain Harry Maguire's uncertain future at Old Trafford.

In the summer transfer window, the Red Devils managed to strengthen their midfield considerably, bringing in Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, but Erik ten Hag is seemingly still keen on additional options, with Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren now of interest.

There have now been reports that Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella was strongly considered by United in the summer, but no official offer was submitted, with the financial constraints at Old Trafford hindering their chances of signing the Italian.

As such, Man United may have to turn their attention towards a more unproven option to bolster their midfield, with Tutto Juve reporting they are now seriously interested in signing Oscar Zambrano, who currently plays for Ecuadorian side LDU Quito.

However, United may have to fight it out with some of Europe's top clubs, as the Italian outlet reports that Barcelona and Juventus are also interested in the "great prospect for the future" ahead of the January transfer window.

Tutto Juve state that Juventus would initially give the 19-year-old experience in the U23 team, should they win the race for his signature, indicating he would not be at the level to immediately challenge for a starting place at Old Trafford.

However, the starlet could still be an exciting signing for the future, given that he is clearly thought of in very high regard by a number of sides across Europe, with Ajax and Luton Town making approaches for him back in the summer transfer window.

Who is Oscar Zambrano?

The Santo Domingo-born midfielder made his breakthrough with LDU Quito in 2022, and he has since gone on to establish himself in the first team, making a total of 36 appearances for the Ecuadorian club.

There are indications the youngster could also be about to announce himself on the international scene with Ecuador, having made 14 appearances for the U20 side since his debut in June 2022.

The Ecuador U21 international has scored just one professional goal, as he has mainly been utilised as a defensive midfielder, making 27 appearances in that area of the pitch, due to his defensive qualities.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has provided an overview of the Quito star's abilities on X, describing him as a "modern holding midfielder", while also praising him for his tackling, pace and passing, among a number of other key strengths.

Perhaps in light of the central midfielder's tackling ability, he has been likened to compatriot Moises Caicedo, who signed for Chelsea for a British record £115m fee in the summer.

It would be very difficult for Zambrano to replicate Caicedo's rise to the top, but he is clearly a very talented youngster, and Man United should continue to monitor him ahead of January.