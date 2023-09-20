Manchester United could be willing to let a "sensational" first-team player leave in the January transfer window to generate funds for new arrivals, according to a report.

Which Man United players could leave in January?

Jadon Sancho has been embroiled in a public fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag, plunging the winger's future into doubt, with it being reported he could leave on loan in the next transfer window, as it would take a huge fee for Man United to sanction a sale.

Sancho has been told he must make a public apology to stand a chance of playing for United again, having claimed he was a "scapegoat" after being left out of the squad which lost 3-1 against Arsenal at the beginning of September.

Harry Maguire was linked with a move away in the summer transfer window, having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and the centre-back very nearly ended up joining West Ham United, only for the move to fall through.

The England international has only played a very limited role so far this season, making just one appearance in the Premier League, which suggests he could be in line for a move in January.

However, Maguire is not the only player the Red Devils may look to cash-in on in the next window, with Football Insider reporting they could sell Scott McTominay in order to generate "big funds" for new arrivals.

Despite McTominay's second-string status at Old Trafford, there is a belief his sale would raise a sizeable amount of money to fund Man United's transfer business, and Bayern Munich have recently been named as potential suitors.

The Scotland international is not believed to feature prominently in Ten Hag's plans, particularly since the arrival of Sofyan Amrabat, with the Fiorentina loanee's arrival pushing him even further down the pecking order.

As such, United could cash-in this winter, as they will need to be "financially savvy" to bring in any reinforcements in January, after a summer window of big spending.

Is Scott McTominay leaving Man United?

At the end of the summer, it was reported that the 26-year-old is viewed as an important member of the squad, with the Red Devils knocking back a £30m bid from West Ham earlier in the window, as it would take a substantial offer for them to consider a sale.

However, the signing of Amrabat indicates McTominay cannot be thought of in particularly high regard by Ten Hag, and he has gone on to start just one Premier League game this season, against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

The central midfielder is clearly a talented player, having been lauded as "sensational" by members of the media as a result of his goal-scoring exploits with Scotland, but it would probably be best for all parties if he leaves in January.

At this stage in his career, McTominay will be wanting to play regular first-team football, which Ten Hag is clearly unwilling to provide, so it would be wise to sell him for a large fee, which can be reinvested into other areas of the squad.