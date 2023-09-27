The takeover saga at Manchester United is still yet to be resolved, and a new twist has emerged regarding a potential sale involving one of the main bidders.

Are the Glazers selling Man United?

The Glazers first put the Red Devils up for sale in November 2022, approaching 12 months ago, and there has been plenty of speculation regarding a deal since then.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have been the two main bidders during the calendar year, with the pair both submitting what was believed to be their final bids earlier this year.

Since then, there has been no real development over a full sale and there were even rumours that the Glazers were planning to take Man United off the market with the plan of putting the club back up for sale in 2025.

Speaking to Give Me Sport recently, journalist Ben Jacobs believes the process is beginning to come across as a ‘a bit of a PR game’.

"Well, I think once again, with the takeover, we're just seeing a bit of a PR game. Because Manchester United are not succeeding on the field, of course, the suitors are indicating that they don't want to raise their value, which is something that they've said pretty consistently. But ultimately, part of the frustration of the whole process has been the smoke and mirrors and competitive tension.

"So it's natural that the groups would indicate via sources which they have done so, that they're not prepared to pay more, and Sheikh Jassim in particular has always said that he believes the Nine Two Foundation are paying well above the market value of the club, which statistically is correct. And that's why Nine Two Foundation have been reluctant to go too far north of £5bn."

However, a new report regarding Ratcliffe and Man United shows how he hasn’t given up taking charge at Old Trafford in another takeover twist.

According to Bloomberg, relayed by The Express, Ratcliffe is restructuring his final offer, originally a 69% stake in the club but for shares out of those belonging to the Glazer family, to ‘directly address those concerns’ and may even return with a fresh bid.

The report adds that sources close to negotiations have insisted that ‘both proposals are still being considered by the club, as well as a potential minority stake sale’.

How much do the Glazers want for Man United?

The Glazers reportedly want around £6bn for the club, a fee which Ratcliffe or Jassim are yet to reach according to the latest report.

However, should no compromise be reached in the coming months and the Glazers take Man United off the market as has been rumoured, they could look to bring in more than the £6bn asking price. There were claims that if the club was to go back on the market in 2025, then the Glazers would look to receive between £7bn-£10bn, something Gary Neville was sceptical about.

Therefore, it could be an interesting few weeks at Old Trafford, and who knows, there may well be developments before the New Year, should Ratcliffe or Jassim’s proposals get the green light.