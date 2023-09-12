Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag hasn't fielded one of his first-team players much this campaign and BBC pundit Gary Lineker can't comprehend why.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

According to The Sun, disgruntled Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could be offered an escape route from Old Trafford in the form of his old club Borussia Dortmund, who are said to be monitoring his situation in light of his public spat with Red Devils' boss Ten Hag.

Dutch coach Ten Hag dropped Sancho from Manchester United's matchday squad before their eventual 3-1 defeat to Arsenal due to his level of performance in training; however, the England international responded to criticism on social media platform X, branding the claims as "completely untrue" and indicating that he has been made a "scapegoat" figure at the club.

Telegraph Sport have revealed that crunch talks are set to take place over Sancho's future at Manchester United; however, there are doubts that he will be able to reignite his career at Old Trafford even if he is forthcoming with an apology to Ten Hag.

Football Insider meanwhile detail that Manchester United made a late move in the summer to try and bring in Brentford defender Rico Henry. They apparently couldn't facilitate a deal to land the 26-year-old and instead brought in Serio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur on Deadline Day.

The report does state that Manchester United are still keen on Henry, who is now believed to be on the fringes of Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of EURO 2024 next summer.

What has Gary Lineker said?

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, BBC pundit Lineker has noted his disbelief that Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay hasn't been involved more for the Red Devils this term, as the Scotland international has managed just seven minutes of Premier League action so far this term.

McTominay has notched six goals and one assist in five matches during EURO 2024 qualifying for Scotland and has been utilised in a more advanced midfield role by Tartan Army boss Steve Clarke.

In conversation about McTominay's form for his country, Lineker stated: "I notice Scott McTominay playing and getting in the box a lot. He scored again in this game; he scored a couple in the game first time against Cyprus. He’s top scorer in qualifying. It’s nuts, yet he’s not really getting a look in at Manchester United. Someone will go for him surely."

The 26-year-old came through Manchester United's youth academy as a striker and is no stranger to breaking further forward when needed, something that Ten Hag touched on in an interview earlier this year, stating: "I think Scott can play in many roles, and it's clear, he has scoring capabilities, it's clear. We have seen it for Scotland, but also this season for us, he is a really good finisher, yeah. But I see him as a midfielder."

Manchester United have lacked incision in the forward areas at times over the last few months and McTominay could offer a surprise solution if he can replicate his Scotland form at Old Trafford.