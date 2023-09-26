Manchester United will sign a versatile player on a permanent transfer next summer if things go to plan, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils were relatively busy during the recent transfer window ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge, bringing in a total of seven new players.

Big money was spent on Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund from Chelsea, Inter Milan and Atalanta respectively, whereas Altay Bayindir also arrived on a permanent deal from Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, Jonny Evans returned on a free transfer and Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat arrived on loan deals, with United paying Fiorentina a €10m fee to sign the latter of the two for the campaign.

Hailed as a "monster" by broadcaster Carlo Garganese, Amrabat is primarily a defensive midfielder but can play in a variety of roles and made his first appearance for the club against Burnley on Saturday.

The Morocco international came off the bench late on in a much-needed Premier League victory, and the 27-year-old could be set for a more regular role going forward under Ten Hag, with United still in four competitions.

Attention already appears to be turning to a possible permanent transfer though, and talking on The United Stand YouTube channel regarding Amrabat, Romano said that the big loan fee points towards an eventual permanent deal. Romano also added that if the player impresses, “he will be a Man United player on a permanent transfer next summer”.

“Usually if you spend €10 million on a loan deal, it means you want to sign the player the following summer.

“We know it was not possible to spend €30m last summer because of Financial Fair Play so it was crucial to find a creative solution.

“But if Amrabat will do what Amrabat is absolutely able to do, he will be a Man United player on a permanent transfer next summer. It depends on him, but that is the idea of the club.”

Is there a clause for Man United to sign Sofyan Amrabat?

Romano’s claim appears to point towards a permanent transfer for the versatile midfielder, and there is the option for Man United to make that happen.

In the loan transfer that went through at the beginning of the month, the two clubs agreed a £21.4m (€25m) option to buy fee, which after the €10m loan fee, would take a deal to €35m.

Amrabat has worked under Ten Hag before at FC Utrecht, where he made 50 appearances under the Dutchman in the early stages of his career, contributing to 11 goals.

Ten Hag regularly used Amrabat on the right-hand side of midfield in the Eredivisie, so it will be interesting if he once again looks to use the player in a range of midfield roles.

After a move went through, Ten Hag appeared to point towards Amrabat being a versatile option, either playing alongside Casemiro or further forward, saying.

“In that position we only had Casemiro who can play really well there. With others we have to make compromises but, with Sofryan Amrabat, we have another one.

“Also he can play alongside Casemiro because he can also play a little bit higher on the pitch. So it's very good to have him and I think he fits very good to Premier League football, to Champions League football. I think the demands are strong.

“He is very dynamic, he’s very good in the duels. So we are pleased that we have him at United and I think he will contribute to our high targets we set.”