Highlights Manchester United will be missing Sofyan Amrabat in their Premier League game against Brighton due to a minor injury sustained during the international break.

Amrabat, a new signing on loan from Fiorentina, is a versatile player known for his calmness on the ball and defensive capabilities.

Despite not making his debut yet, Amrabat's winning mentality and experience in winning trophies will be valuable to the team once he returns to full fitness.

Manchester United are set to be without one of their senior first-team players during today’s Premier League game vs Brighton and Hove Albion, according to a fresh update.

What's the latest injury news at Man United?

Ahead of this afternoon’s encounter with the Seagulls, due to kick-off at 3pm at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are both available for selection, but he also revealed that there are a couple of his squad members on the sidelines.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the Red Devils manager named Mason Mount and Raphael Varane as two stars that are definitely ruled out of the clash against Roberto De Zerbi’s side, but someone who was initially a doubt heading into this fixture was new signing Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan joined the club over the summer on a season-long loan from Fiorentina but is yet to pull on the shirt having failed to register in time to be involved in the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, and he’s since suffered an even further setback.

During the international break, the defensive midfielder had to withdraw from his nation’s squad after sustaining a minor injury which will have caused concern among supporters, and even though it’s not thought to be a serious, long-term issue, he still isn’t ready to feature.

How long is Sofyan Amrabat out for?

Speaking to MUTV on Friday, Ten Hag was asked whether Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon, who is also on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, would be able to stage a comeback soon. As quoted by the club’s official website, he replied:

"I think so, yeah. We are a little bit short of defenders, so [Reguilon] can come quickly. Amrabat, he came back unfortunately with the injury, so he will not be available for tomorrow [Saturday], but I think, on the short notice [soon], yes. And I'm sure we will all get joy from them."

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Despite Amrabat being yet to make his debut for Man United, Ten Hag will know what he’s capable of having previously been dubbed a “monster” by reporter Carlo Garganese, therefore, it will be a blow to the coach to not have him at his disposal for the match vs Brighton.

The Huizen native, who pockets £65k-per-week, is extremely calm and composed on the ball having recorded an 89.8% pass success rate last season in the Serie A, and he also loves to get stuck in having averaged 1.3 tackles per game, via WhoScored.

Sponsored by Nike, the 27-year-old is additionally a versatile operator having been deployed in eight different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield and the backline, so he is a fantastic option for the boss to have available should any roles need covering due to unexpected injuries.

Finally, Amrabat has secured four senior trophies since first bursting onto the scene so he knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level, meaning that whenever he is back to full fitness, he will be able to pass his winning mentality onto the rest of the squad in M16.