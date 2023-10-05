Manchester United are still stuck in the middle of a battle for control at Old Trafford at ownership level, and a new update has emerged regarding the potential destination of the club.

What's going wrong at Man Utd?

According to Football Insider, Manchester United will target bringing in a winger and a central midfielder in the January transfer window following their poor start to the Premier League campaign under Erik Ten Hag.

The report states that a shortlist of potential candidates to strengthen the wide areas at Old Trafford is being drawn up in the event that England international Jadon Sancho isn't re-integrated into the first-team squad. Strengthening his engine room is also a priority for Ten Hag despite the summer arrivals of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat.

Brazilian attacker Antony has also been unavailable for the Red Devils recently; however, he has since returned to training and is now available for selection after featuring in their 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, making a cameo appearance off the bench at Old Trafford, as per BBC Sport.

Manchester United now lie bottom of their Champions League group following consecutive defeats against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray and boss Ten Hag is now under fire due to his side's poor run of performances.

Nevertheless, a separate Football Insider piece claims that the Dutchman will be given time to turn things around at Old Trafford while also detailing that he has plenty of credit in the bank to spare following his positive exploits last term in charge.

Despite this, results will need to pick up sooner rather than later in order for the former Ajax manager to ensure his job is safe for the foreseeable future. Next up for the Red Devils is a home clash against Brentford at Old Trafford and only a win will do as they aim to make inroads towards the top four before they get cast adrift.

What's the Man Utd takeover news?

According to The Independent's Senior Football Correspondent Richard Jolly, United bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is still keen to buy 100% of the football club's assets despite reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now contemplating a strategy of purchasing 25% of the Red Devils, which would afford the Glazers to stay on as majority shareholders.

Manchester United have been up for sale since last November; however, the much-maligned Glazer family are believed to want more than £5 billion to part ways with the club, despite widespread protests calling for them to relinquish control at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, problems continue to mount on and off the field at Manchester United. In the Premier League, they have lost four of their opening seven matches and there seems to be next to no fear factor for away sides pitching up in the North West, with Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion already emerging from Old Trafford with maximum points this term.

Ten Hag has backed his squad to bounce back to winning ways against Brentford, stating via Manchester United's official website: "We have to settle down and look forward to Saturday, which is most important. We have to go again and have energy. The setback we have, has to be the fuel for Saturday."