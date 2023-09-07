Manchester United's Jadon Sancho is the centre of much controversy this week and the latest news on his future could be music to the ears of the Glazers.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

As per Sky Sports News, Manchester United's share price took its biggest fall in history on Tuesday as more than £600million was wiped off their market value due to reports suggesting the Glazer family are going to take the club off the market.

In other news, an update from Football Insider has revealed that Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha ranked as the "number one defensive midfield target” for the Red Devils this summer but they were priced out of a move for the Portugal international.

Fulham are believed to have asked for £90million before sanctioning his exit from Craven Cottage, which in turn led Manchester United to complete a deal to bring in Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat to Old Trafford on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has hit the headlines in the last few days after he responded to comments from Erik Ten Hag regarding his performance at training, and aired his frustration at being branded a "scapegoat" figure at the club, as per The Mirror.

The outlet claim that Sancho could be exiled from the club and removed from first-team training after going public with his dissatisfaction with the Dutchman's comments.

Is Jadon Sancho leaving Manchester United?

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has delivered an interesting update on the future of Sancho on social media platform X, revealing that an unnamed Saudi Arabian club has submitted an 'official offer' to the England international in what is now an 'evolving situation'.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has had his say on Sancho's state of play at Manchester United via The United Stand YouTube channel, stating: “It is absolutely crazy. If Alex Ferguson is manager and Jadon Sancho did this, he would never see the light of day for Manchester United. He would never play for this club, he wouldn’t be allowed near the training ground, you are done. It is petulant, emotive, reactional and disrespectful."

Chelsea considered a late move for Sancho in the summer transfer window before eventually turning their attention to Cole Palmer, who was brought in from Premier League holders Manchester City, as per The Daily Mail.

If Sancho were to leave Manchester United, the Glazers would save around £12million in wage expenditure due to his £350,000 per week contract having around 34 months to run at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Sancho would be willing to sacrifice his chances of contributing to the Manchester United cause for the riches of Saudi Arabia.

As per Transfermarkt, Sancho has registered 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, 44 of which coming under the tutelage of Ten Hag. Seeking a new challenge may equip the 23-year-old with some new-found confidence as he aims to get back to a high level of consistency.