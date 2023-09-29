Manchester United haven’t given up on a deal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to one recent report.

Is Victor Osimhen leaving Napoli?

The Red Devils were busy in the summer transfer window and eventually signed a new centre-forward in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

However, those at Old Trafford were seemingly interested in both Osimhen and Harry Kane prior to signing Hojlund but failed to sign either. As we know, Kane ended up making the move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham, whereas Osimhen remained at Napoli.

Things have taken a turn recently, though, with Napoli’s official TikTok account appearing to mock the forward, which has resulted in the player removing all Napoli-related images from his Instagram account.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has hit out at the club and even hinted at legal action, saying:

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.

“What happened on Napoli’s official profile is not acceptable.

“A video mocking Victor was first made public and then belatedly deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment the boy is suffering.”

As a result, it looks as if a number of clubs are eyeing up a move for the Nigeria "superstar", including Man United.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are one of three Premier League sides who are monitoring the player’s situation ahead of a potential swoop.

Arsenal and Chelsea could rival United, whereas European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the striker, who is thought to be valued at £150m.

How good is Victor Osimhen?

Osimhen, lauded as "world-class" by CBS commentator Matteo Bonetti, has starred for Napoli since joining back in 2020 from Lille, so it seems rather bizarre that the club’s social media team have seemingly mocked the player.

The 24-year-old has once again found the back of the net on a regular basis during the current campaign, scoring four times in the opening six Serie A fixtures and providing an assist in the first Champions League group game.

In total, Osimhen has now contributed to 78 goals in just 108 appearances in Italy, so you can see why some of the biggest clubs appear to be sniffing around his current situation.

He appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €120m Transfermarkt valuation, a figure which stood at €40m when he moved to Napoli.

As per FBref over the past 12 months, Osimhen has placed in the top 1% of forwards for shots, top 2% for goals and touches in the penalty area and top 5% for the percentage of aerial duels won.

He could therefore effortlessly slot into Ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford to star alongside the likes of Hojlund and Marcus Rashford, however, a £150m asking price could be too much for the Red Devils, especially as the club were treading carefully when it came to Financial Fair Play rules in the summer, bringing in seven new players.