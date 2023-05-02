A running theme throughout the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United has been the club's tendency to be seduced by high profile players in the transfer market, with the Red Devils' often scattergun approach having seen the likes of Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao and Alexis Sanchez arrive at Old Trafford to limited to success.

A more recent example of that long-running trend was the decision to re-sign former icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese sensation having been snapped up late in the day during the 2021 summer window.

It had appeared a notable coup at the time to be able to acquire the veteran marksman from under the noses of rivals Manchester City, with the former Juventus and Real Madrid talisman going on to make a stunning homecoming at the Theatre of Dreams, after scoring twice on his second debut in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

That clinical brace would set the tone for what would be a standout campaign on an individual basis for the ageing talent - as he bagged 24 goals across all competitions - although the 198-cap forward appeared to have a "negative" impact on those around him, as per pundit Danny Blind, as the club nosedived towards a disappointing, sixth-placed finish.

As United supporters are fully aware, things soon unraveled even further at the start of the current campaign as Erik ten Hag and co made the decision to allow the five-time Champions League winner to leave by mutual consent, with Ronaldo having burned his bridges at the club following that explosive interview with Piers Morgan back in November.

With the top-four hopefuls having been stung by that transfer debacle, it would seemingly be unwise to opt to sign another big name and problematic figure any time soon, albeit with The Sun suggesting that the club could target a move for Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar, if prospective new owner, Sheikh Jassim is to take charge of the club.

The report from late last month suggested that the Qatari billionaire wishes to make the 31-year-old his first 'marquee signing' if he is to fend off Sir Jim Ratcliffe's rival bid, with recent reports claiming that the Ligue 1 giants are ready to let the Brazilian enigma leave the club this summer.

Should Man United sign Neymar?

Much like Ronaldo - who was reportedly raking in a wage of around £515k-per-week prior to his exit earlier in the season - it would be a rather costly move to bring Neymar to Manchester, with the mercurial talent said to be raking in roughly £957k-per-week, according to FBref.

The subject of the most expensive transfer in history, the former Barcelona man is undoubtedly a "magical" asset - as previously hailed by journalist Guillem Balague - having racked up a stellar haul of 293 goals and 188 assists in 493 club career games to date.

Even amid a difficult campaign at the Parc des Princes this season - which has seen Christophe Galtier's men crash out in the Champions League last-16 - the one-time Santos sensation has registered a remarkable tally of 35 goals and assists in just 29 appearances.

That being said, however, for all the playmaker's individual quality, too often has he been an unreliable presence during his time in France, having repeatedly endured spells out of the side through injury and a lack of fitness.

The 5 foot 9 winger's work ethic has also been something of an issue - with compatriot Zico previously demanding for him to be "more professional" - with that no doubt akin to the issues that United faced with Ronaldo, as the latter man 'didn't press', as per pundit Jamie Carragher.

If Ten Hag is keen to build a team capable of competing for major honours, the Dutchman simply can't afford to carry any passengers in his side, with the case of Ronaldo having showcased that the former Ajax boss will put the needs of the team first over an undoubtedly talented individual.