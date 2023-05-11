OGC Nice manager Didier Digard has delivered his verdict over a potential Manchester United takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, via Sport Witness.

What is the latest news on a potential Man United takeover?

The INEOS billionaire has made an offer to try and take over at the Premier League side, with the Glazers currently mulling over his proposition. It is both he and Qatar-backed Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani who are the current frontrunners to own the Red Devils if and when the Glazers do sell up.

A bid from Ratcliffe could potentially see the Englishman buy only a slight majority in United, in a move that might upset Red Devils fans. It would allow the Glazers to still own a share of the club and with fans wanting to see a "full sale" of the Premier League outfit, this kind of deal may not go down too well.

Ratcliffe though wants to add United to the list of teams he runs, which also includes Ligue 1 based Nice. The French outfit have shown vast improvement under current interim boss Didier Digard since he was handed the reins back in January, and are now sat in the top ten, with a European spot not entirely out of the equation.

The worry for Nice could be that their owner puts more money into United if he was to take over at the Red Devils. However, when questioned about a takeover bid at Old Trafford, boss Digard stated to French media (via Sport Witness) that he would "be happy" if a deal was done.

Speaking about a bid, Digard said: "For me, Manchester United is something else. I don’t think we’re dependent on that at all. The boss has made such an investment in Nice that, sincerely, if he can give himself the gift of Manchester United, I would be happy for him because we know that it is something that is close to his heart.

“Above all else we know that he won’t disengage from OGC Nice. So, for us, that won’t change anything. I can guarantee to you that people are giving 100% to make this club grow."

Should Ratcliffe take over at Man United?

It's clear that the Red Devils are in need of fresh owners at Old Trafford, with fans regularly protesting at the way in which the Glazers are running the club.

Whilst anger towards the Americans has always been high, it was escalated even further in 2021 in the midst of the Super League debacle. Any new owner would therefore be an improvement for most United fans but the issue with a Ratcliffe deal is that it could allow the side's current owners to remain involved with the team.

That is something that supporters will want to avoid - and therefore, Ratcliffe's offer might not be as appealing to them as the Qatar-backed bid.