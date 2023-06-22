Manchester United have been linked to a Serie A star, as Erik ten Hag aims to improve his squad this summer.

Leading up to the transfer window, the manager is believed to want to bolster his side in areas such as the midfield and those who lead the line.

The signing of Casemiro last summer set the renovations to the Dutchman’s midfield off to a world-class start, in a theme that could continue should the club seal the signing of the latest player linked.

What’s the latest on Nicolo Barella to Manchester United?

As reported by Italian outlet La Gazetta dello Sport, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The report names United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United as the Premier League sides eyeing the star.

It’s stated that Inter are wanting a fee in the region of €80m (£69m) for the 26-year-old, who is contracted to the club until 2026.

Such a move would represent a cheaper alternative to that of Declan Rice. The Red Devils are in the race for his signature but with rivals Manchester City now planning a bid and indeed a fee of up to £120m touted, Barella may well be a better option.

What could Nicolo Barella offer to Manchester United?

Signing Casemiro made a significant difference to the dynamic of Ten Hag’s side by simply solidifying the midfield with a player laced with experience.

Hailed as being “the cement” to his side, the Dutch boss showered praise on the Brazilian maestro via the club’s official website, stating that he is the difference maker and is a player capable of dominating a game.

The influence of the former Real Madrid star is colossal at Old Trafford, as signified by the club’s win percentage as documented in a report back in March.

Indeed, with Casemiro the Reds obtained a win percentage 75.7%, a figure that dropped to 42.9% without him, telling the story of the importance of his presence in the squad.

This summer, Ten Hag could deliver the five-time Champions League winner a competent partner in Rice, but with that seemingly now unlikely, Inter’s midfield general Barella is a fantastic option.

Lauded a “monster” by journalist Carlo Garganese, the Italian won 55% of his total duels in Serie A and could be a perfect match to partner the Brazilian in midfield.

While Casemiro acts as the anchor in the engine room, Barella provides a box-to-box style as highlighted by his ability in the final third, recording six goals and six assists in his league campaign with Inter.

The former Real Madrid ace ranks in the top 4% of midfielders in Europe in terms of tackles, averaging a colossal 3.49 per 90 as well as registering an average of 1.47 interceptions per 90, via FBref.

The 26-year-old Barella, therefore, could provide the experienced talent with a player capable of helping with the dirty work and presenting a lavish progressive outlet.

As per FBref, Barella ranked among the best-performing midfielders in Serie A in relation to his progressive play, averaging 7.37 progressive passes and 2.62 progressive carries per 90, ranking him in the top 6% in the league in both areas.

The two could create a perfect pivot in Ten Hag’s side, supplying the Red Devils with a balanced duo that is capable of conducting mastery in the engine room.