Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Wolfsburg midfielder, Felix Nmecha, with the German maestro potentially set to be available on the cheap this summer.

What's the latest on Nmecha to Man United?

According to SPORT1, the Red Devils are said to have 'thrown their hat into the ring' with regard to the signing of the 22-year-old, with the Premier League giants ready to rival Borussia Dortmund in the battle for the playmaker's signature.

The report suggests that United have already held talks with the player's father ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford, with the youngster potentially set to be available for as little as €15m (£13m), due to his expiring contract.

This comes amid reports that Newcastle United are also readying a bid for the former Manchester City youth product, ensuring that Erik ten Hag and co may have a fight on their hands if they are to land an agreement.

Who is Felix Nmecha?

The one-cap Germany international - who previously turned out for England at youth level - began life on the books at the Etihad, before sealing a free transfer switch to Germany back in the summer of 2021, following his old brother, Lukas who had made an earlier £11m move to Wolfsburg.

In the case of the younger man - who made just three appearances for City at first-team level - the promising midfielder appears to have blossomed following that move to the Bundesliga outfit, with current boss Niko Kovac having recently stated:

"Previously, he never got into a rhythm. He played in so many different positions. Now he's playing in midfield and you can see his technical ability. He has [also] improved physically."

That consistent run in the side in a midfield berth appears to have paid dividends for the Hamburg native as he racked up three goals and six assists in 30 league games in 2022/23, having also received hefty praise from journalist Josh Bunting, who stated:

"He’s very quick,technical ability is good, a ball carrying number 8, strong in his duels and has an intelligent eye for a final pass."

That latter trait could ensure that Nmecha proves to be a dream heir to current United man Christian Eriksen, with the 31-year-old having also been lauded as a "player who plays with intelligence" by club legend, Paul Scholes.

Having been signed on a free transfer last summer, the Danish ace went on to provide two goals and ten assists in 44 games in all competitions in the most recent campaign, thus mirroring Nmecha in that ability to be a creative spark from the centre of the park.

A more youthful alternative to the one-time Tottenham Hotspur man may be in order amid Eriksen's recent woes since returning from injury, however, with journalist Scott Saunders highlighting the 120-cap gem's physical shortcomings after stating that he is "bypassed too easily in a deep role".

Nmecha, therefore, could offer greater athleticism in that midfield berth - shown by the fact that he ranks in the top 19% among his European peers for successful take-ons - as well as a superior defensive presence, with the 6 foot 2 starlet ranking in the top 7% for aerial duels won.

Eriksen, by contrast, ranks in just the bottom 18% and the bottom 12% for those same two metrics, respectively, while the experienced asset also averaged just 0.8 tackles and 0.4 interceptions per game from his 28 league outings, while the former City ace averaged 1.4 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per game from his 30 league appearances.

With Nmecha evidently able to replicate Eriksen's creative brilliance as well as being able to offer a greater work ethic in midfield, the £2k-per-week ace could well represent a long-term successor and replacement for the gifted Dane.