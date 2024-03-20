Even as Manchester United dramatically came from behind to knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup quarter-finals, the issues in the squad were exposed for all to see, as Bruno Fernandes and Antony found themselves in a makeshift backline late in the game. That said, it's clear where the Red Devils' summer focus should be, and one man has already been linked with an Old Trafford switch as a result.

Man Utd transfer news

In the first transfer window under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United have the chance to prove that this truly is the beginning of a new era. They have the chance to finally get things right in the transfer market; the chance to finally turn around a sinking ship weighed down by past silverware towards fresh Premier League glory. And the rumour mill has already started on that front.

Reports have so far linked United with the likes of Donyell Malen, Weston McKennie and Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, who knows all about Manchester after his time at Manchester City. The rumours will only continue to pick up as the months go by too, as we start to see Ratcliffe's potential plan fall into place.

Included in that plan could also be some bargain deals. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Tosin Adarabioyo, who is set to leave Fulham as a free agent at the end of the season. United will reportedly have to fend off as many as six other Premier League clubs to land the defender's signature, however, in a busy race this summer.

Those six other clubs are reportedly Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and West Ham United, highlighting just how many options Adarabioyo has to choose from. Given United's need for a central defender though, they will hope that Old Trafford is his next destination, despite being a former Manchester City academy player.

"Fast" Adarabioyo can replace Varane

With Raphael Varane's future still uncertain, Manchester United should welcome the idea of replacements, especially since the Frenchman is now 30-years-old and often struggling with injuries. And that's where Adarabioyo should come in for a bargain price.

The pending free agent has played a vital part in Marco Silva's side this season, helping the London club earn victories over the likes of Spurs, Arsenal and even Manchester United in what could prove to have been an audition at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, the stats suggest that he's more than kept up with Varane this season.

Stats (via FBref) Tosin Adarabioyo Raphael Varane Progressive Passes 39 54 Tackles Won 10 10 Interceptions 18 14 Aerial Duels Won 45 21

What would make a deal for the 26-year-old even sweeter is that Pep Guardiola was once a fan, saying during Manchester City's pre-season in 2016: "We have to tell Tosin he has a lot of steps to get better, so it's not done, the player isn't done. But he has all the quality.

"He is fast, he is faster than the people can believe it. He's strong in the air. He has the quality to look behind the line for the next step, the next pass, but he has a lot of things to improve and I hope I can help him to develop his skills.”