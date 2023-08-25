Manchester United have laid out a proposal on the table to an experienced individual as Erik Ten Hag looks to put the finishing touches to his transfer business at Old Trafford.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

The Red Devils have made positive inroads in the transfer window and will be set for a busy final week of action in the market following the additions of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana, as per FootballTransfers.

Manchester United are also close to securing Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans on a longer contract after he initially joined up with Ten Hag's men for the duration of pre-season, as per Telegraph Sport.

Harry Maguire could now face an even more uncertain future at Manchester United if Evans is to finalise a move back to Old Trafford. The 30-year-old looked set to leave for West Ham United earlier in the window; however, his £30 million move to the London Stadium collapsed for now.

Fiorentina enforcer Sofyan Amrabat is a target for Manchester United and was left out of his current employers' squad for their Europa League play-off round match on Thursday owing to speculation surrounding his situation with La Viola, as per Sky Sports.

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has emerged as a leading target for Manchester United between now and the end of the window; nevertheless, any chance of the former Barcelona ace turning up at Old Trafford is contingent on player sales.

Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson could leave the club before the close of play, with the latter attracting interest from Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and another unnamed Premier League club.

Who else could Manchester United sign?

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has issued an update regarding Manchester United's search for a new goalkeeper on social media platform X, stating: "Understand that Odysseas Vlachodimos has received an official offer from Man Utd. He could sign a contract until 2028. It’s a verbal agreement in principle. Price valuation: Around €15m. Ten Hag wants him but there’s no final decision as Altay Bayindir is also in the race. Vlachodimos would be ready to challenge Onana."

Manchester United are said to want a backup goalkeeper to challenge Onana between the sticks as their current second choice, Henderson, continues to hold talks over a move to Crystal Palace, as per The Daily Mail.

Vlachodimos has been a mainstay during his time at Benfica up until recently, having made 225 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese champions, keeping 94 clean sheets in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Last term, the 33-cap Greece international excelled as he helped Benfica to claim the Primeira Liga title, maintaining a save percentage of 75%, as per FBRef.

The Red Devils are also keen on Fenerbache goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and even took the first steps towards securing that signing by having the Turkish shot-stopper undergo a medical in case a deal goes through.

It will be intriguing to see who Ten Hag elects to bring in to bolster his goalkeeping ranks.