Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been dealt a major blow following the latest update on Alejandro Garnacho's injury setback, with the teenage sensation set to be out for 'several weeks' after sustaining a knock to the ankle in Sunday's draw with Southampton.

The 18-year-old - who only entered the fray as a substitute against the Saints - had attempted to play on after initially going down following a firm challenge from Kyle Walker-Peters, although was subsequently withdrawn late on having been unable to shake off the issue.

While the hope will be that the fleet-footed gem - who had been set to link up with Argentina's senior side - will be able to return following the upcoming international break, although in the short-term that absence will leave the United boss without his young "game-changer", as described by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, against both Real Betis and Fulham in the Europa League and FA Cup, respectively.

Although Garnacho has rarely been a starter for the Premier League giants this season, the former Atletico Madrid youth asset has certainly made his mark when he has featured, with four goals and five assists to his name in all competitions this season - hence the concern at losing the forward for an extended period of time.

With the Old Trafford outfit not particularly blessed with attacking depth - particularly with Anthony Martial having been out of action in recent times - Ten Hag may need to look to the youth ranks in order to find suitable cover for Garnacho on the flanks.

Who could replace Garnacho?

It does appear that the former Ajax boss is already considering whether to hand a chance to a promising academy starlet, with 18-year-old Omari Forson one of four youngsters who have been promoted to first-team training in recent days ahead of the trip to Seville.

The "impressive" gem - as described by MEN reporter Steven Railston - has enjoyed an "excellent" season at youth level to date, in the words of Railston, having scored nine goals and provided three assists in just 19 games in all competitions, including ten goal involvements in just 16 Premier League 2 appearances.

The versatile winger - who can feature on either side of the forward line - has been a regular goalscorer and provider throughout his time at the club, as he boasts nine goals and nine assists in 43 games for United's U18 side, as well as a further ten goals and five assists in only 24 games at U21 level.

That hot streak notably saw the London-born starlet - who previously caught the attention of rivals Arsenal - score once and provide one assist in the EFL Trophy earlier in the campaign, proving himself able to flourish against senior opposition.

While it would perhaps be foolish to expect the England U19 international to instantly make an impact from the start this week, there could well be a chance for Ten Hag to unleash the in-form asset from the bench, particularly with United already holding a handsome, first-leg advantage heading into Thursday's meeting with Betis.

Forson will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Garnacho and previous academy graduate Marcus Rashford by making his mark at first-team level.