Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag appears intent on strengthening his midfield options this summer, with recent reports suggesting that a more youthful addition could be on the cards in order to provide cover and competition for the experienced duo of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

According to Football Insider, one man who has been identified to take on that role is Everton youngster, Amadou Onana, with the former Lille ace - who only arrived at Goodison Park on a £33m deal back in August - having seemingly caught the eye of the United boss.

The report claims that Ten Hag has 'given the green light' to the move in order to add 'more power and physicality to his midfield' for the 2023/24 campaign, with a further piece from the same publication suggesting that the Toffees would sanction a sale for a fee of around £50m.

While the 21-year-old Belgian has previously been hailed by his former national team boss Roberto Martinez as "one of the most talented young players in Europe", there may be concern among the Old Trafford hierarchy at the prospect of signing a player who has been the subject of comparisons to ex-United flop, Marouane Fellaini.

In a season in which Everton have been constantly mired in a relegation battle, Onana has certainly shown flashes of his talent with one goal and two assists to his name in 31 Premier League outings, having notably been described as "superb" by reporter Richard Buxton following the shock win over Arsenal earlier this year.

For the Senegal-born star's exciting potential, his apparent likeness to compatriot Fellaini should spark alarm bells for those at the Theatre of Dreams, with the latter man having endured a mixed five-and-a-half year spell at the club.

Plucked from the Merseyside outfit by David Moyes back in the summer of 2013 on a £27.5m deal - the only signing of that window - the 6 foot 4 brute always appeared a rather bizarre signing, as his 'his playing style did not tally' with the club's 'traditions' - according to Sky Sports journalist Nick Wright.

Although the 87-cap powerhouse ultimately managed to become a valued member of the squad after scoring 22 goals in 177 games in all competitions, it was clear to see his "lack of quality" - as noted by club legend Gary Neville in 2016 - having perhaps epitomised the scattergun transfer approach of United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

It is then of concern that young Onana has previously been described as "like Marouane Fellaini" by ex-Red Devils ace Rio Ferdinand, while the aforementioned Martinez has also noted the similarity between the pair in the past, due to their "physical presence and dynamism".

Even Belgium veteran Axel Witsel - who has played with both men - has also suggested that Onana has an "air of Fellaini", albeit while going on to state that it is his younger colleague who is "better on the ball".

Also a towering presence like Fellaini - who was moved on by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in February 2019 - the 6 foot 4 starlet would certainly provide a unique alternative for Ten Hag in the midfield ranks, although United would be wise to think again before forking out anywhere close to a £50m fee for the six-cap menace.