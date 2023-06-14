Manchester United could well be eyeing a summer move for Inter Milan star Andre Onana, albeit with the Red Devils set to face competition for the goalkeeper's signature.

What's the latest on Onana to Man United?

According to the Evening Standard, the Old Trafford outfit could potentially rival Chelsea in the battle to land the 27-year-old ahead of next season, with Erik ten Hag and co able to offer the benefit of providing Champions League football.

The report suggests that the Serie A outfit are set to demand a fee in the region of £50m if they are to part ways with the former Cameroon international over the coming weeks, with the Italian giants potentially set to be forced to cash in due to their ongoing financial woes.

The former Ajax man only made the move to San Siro on a free transfer last summer and still has four years left to run on his existing deal with Simone Inzaghi's side.

Should Man United sign Onana?

There is currently much uncertainty surrounding United's goalkeeping department, with an agreement yet to have been reached with long-serving asset David De Gea over a contract extension, with the Spaniard's current deal set to expire in just a matter of weeks.

Even if the 32-year-old is to sign a new contract in the near future, there have been reports that the £375k-per-week man won't necessarily be the starting option for Ten Hag next season.

The former Atletico Madrid man has arguably become a "big problem" for the Red Devils - according to pundit Jamie Carragher - with his woes in possession having been exposed of late, with club legend Paul Scholes stating following the defeat to Sevilla that De Gea "makes the whole team nervous" when trying to play out from the back.

The signing of Onana, therefore, would be a potential upgrade as far as Ten Hag is concerned, with the 6 foot 3 titan - who played 145 times under the Dutchman in Amsterdam - having been described as "exceptional" on the ball by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, ahead of last weekend's Champions League final.

Despite ending up on the losing side in that showpiece meeting, the 34-cap ace still "caught the eye" with his distribution, according to Manchester Evening News journalist, Tyrone Marshall.

The Inter man's greater composure on the ball was also shown in Serie A in 2022/23 as he enjoyed an average pass accuracy rate of 79% from his 24 league outings, while De Gea, by contrast, averaged just 68% for that same metric from 38 appearances, having been far more erratic when attempting to play out.

Equally, while the latter man ranks in just the bottom 30% among his European peers for touches per 90, Onana ranks in the top 11% in that regard, again showcasing that he will willingly get involved in the build-up.

As such, with De Gea having become something of a 'problem' of late, the signing of the Cameroonian machine could be just the upgrade that Ten Hag requires.