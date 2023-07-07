An update has emerged on Manchester United's attempts to add a new goalkeeper to their playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Red Devils are in talks with Champions League finalists Inter over a possible deal to sign Andre Onana in the summer transfer window.

The club have already made one bid, which has been turned down, and it has been stated that a package in the region of £51m would secure the shot-stopper's services.

Romano Tweeted this update: "Inter told Manchester United that €50m bid is not enough to proceed and close André Onana deal. #MUFC Inter rejected €45m plus €5m but clubs remain locked in negotiations — sources still on same feeling, €55m fee could be enough to get it done in the next days."

The transfer guru subsequently added: "Manchester United are now really close to signing André Onana! Positive round of talks, final bid to arrive soon then done deal.Told deal will be SEALED by the end of next week. Personal terms agreed. Man United want Onana to travel for USA pre season tour."

What is Andre Onana's style of play?

Onana has been described as a 'playmaker in goal' by The Athletic's Matt Pyzdrowski, who wrote that the colossus plays with the 'precision of a central midfielder' despite being a goalkeeper.

He would, therefore, be perfect for Erik ten Hag's possession-based style of play as the Inter titan has the ability on the ball to calmly, as well as effectively, play out from the back to start attacks for his side.

Journalist Dean Jones went as far as to say that it would be a "game-changing" signing for United due to his exceptional ball-playing between the sticks, which is backed up by his impressive statistics in Italy over the last 12 months.

Onana did not make a single distribution error leading to a goal or a shot for the opposition across 37 Serie A and Champions League appearances last season, despite being Inter's 'playmaker' at the back.

Whereas, David de Gea made five mistakes directly leading to a shot or goal for the other team in 50 Premier League and Europa League outings for United, which suggests that the Spaniard was unreliable at playing the ball out with his feet.

His blunders between the sticks have made him a liability for Ten Hag, particularly when it comes to building out from the back, and the Cameroon international could come in to solve that issue with his sublime quality in possession.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Onana averaged more shot-creating actions (0.32) per 90 than the Red Devils' number one (0.12) whilst also boasting a higher pass completion rate of 80%, in comparison to the ex-Atletico Madrid prospect's 72.6%.

This suggests that the Inter star provides his teammates with higher quality passes, as they result in shots being taken at the other end more frequently, whilst also being more efficient and less error-prone.

At the age of 27, Onana is also five years younger than De Gea and would come in with the potential to be Ten Hag's number one for many more years to come, which would make him a perfect signing in the peak years of his career - rather than being a short-term solution.

Hopefully, the club will be able to find an agreement with Inter to secure the talented colossus' services in the coming weeks as it could be a dream signing to improve United's possession play next season.