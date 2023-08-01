It looks as if the end is in sight with regard to Manchester United's protracted search to find a new number nine, with various reports indicating that a deal has been struck with Atalanta for the signing of Rasmus Hojlund for an initial fee of £64m.

Having previously selected Harry Kane as their top centre-forward target heading into the window, the Red Devils look to have instead settled on a far more youthful - and potentially risky - option in the form of the 20-year-old Dane, with the former Sturm Graz man having bagged ten goals in all competitions during his debut season in Italy last time out.

With Anthony Martial continually plagued by injury - and with January loan arrival Wout Weghorst no longer at the club - it is seemingly not out of the question that Hojlund could be followed by another forward to Old Trafford, with 90min reporting back in May that two new strikers could be on the agenda.

One potential option that has been mooted in recent times is Gent sensation, Gift Orban, with the 21-year-old potentially set to help ease the burden on Hojlund if he is to sign for Erik ten Hag's side this summer.

How much is Gift Orban worth?

Reports at the tail-end of last season suggested that United are among the Premier League clubs who have been keeping tabs on the prolific Nigerian, with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur having also sent scouts to watch the forward in action.

The 5 foot 10 ace only made the move to Belgium from Norwegian side Stabaek in January, although that raft of suitors would suggest that a swift departure could be on the cards if a suitable offer is to be lodged.

As transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this year, the youngster could command a fee of more than €20m (£17m), albeit with that price tag only likely to increase even further amid his continued goalscoring exploits.

How good is Gift Orban?

With Martial - who missed 27 games last season through injury - seemingly an unreliable option, it may be too great a task to rely on Hojlund alone to lead the line next season, with the one-time FC Copenhagen man likely to be in need of suitable competition through the middle.

As such, Orban could then prove to be a perfect option as someone who can rival and push Hojlund when needed, with having a pool of top-class strikers seemingly engrained in United's history, following the days of Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Teddy Sheringham all fighting it out for a starting berth.

Described as "the gift from Gods" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the in-demand marksman boasts a stellar tally of 41 goals and nine assists in just 48 first-team games to date in his career so far, with that including a haul of 22 goals in just 24 games for his current employers.

Also lauded as a "superb finisher" by Kulig, Orban has begun the new season in fine fashion with two goals in just two appearances for the Pro League side, having continued to showcase just why he could be an attractive option for any Premier League club.

To then have two exciting young talents at his disposal in the form of the Gent ace and Hojlund could well be a dream scenario for Ten Hag next season, with strength in depth likely to be crucial amid the Dutchman's bid to get the club back to the top.