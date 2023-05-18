It is no real secret that Manchester United are set to target a new centre-forward addition this summer, with the question now as to just who will be the man to lead the club's attack for the foreseeable future.

As per Manchester Evening News, manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be keen on bringing in a 'world-class' number nine ahead of next season, with both Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen having been mooted as potential top targets.

In the case of the latter man, the Nigerian marksman has come to wider attention as a result of his standout form as part of the Serie A side's Scudetto success, having thus far scored 23 goals in just 29 league games this season, as well as a further five goals in just six Champions League outings.

A player who is said to be on the "same level" as Manchester City machine, Erling Haaland - according to journalist Tom Colomosse - the 24-year-old certainly won't be allowed to leave Naples without a fight, amid reports that Luciano Spalletti's side could demand as much as €150m (£130m) for the former Lille ace.

Such a hefty asking price would likely blow United's budget - amid reports that Ten Hag will have £100m to work worth this summer, before player sales - hence the need to consider alternative targets if a compromise on Osimhen's value cannot be met.

As it is, it would appear that the Red Devils may well have already identified a more affordable candidate for the role in the form of Osimhen's compatriot, Gift Orban, with recent claims in Belgium suggesting that the Old Trafford outfit having been scouting the Gent starlet.

Should Man United sign Gift Orban?

The promising 20-year-old could well be United's answer to Osimhen, having also proven himself to be a real prolific and clinical presence in recent times, much like his fellow Nigerian.

Hailed as "electric" and someone who is simply "born to score" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Orban has caught the eye after scoring 19 goals in just 19 appearances so far this season for the Pro League side, after previously bagging 19 goals and registering seven assists in just 24 games for Norwegian outfit, Stabaek.

Clearly a real talent, the 5 foot 10 ace has already earned comparisons to the Napoli ace due to his fine start to life at senior level, with CBS reporter Ben Jacobs having stated earlier this year:

"And he is, naturally, because they’re both Nigerian, being compared a little bit to Victor Osimhen. He’s a little bit smaller than Osimhen, but he’s not afraid to put his body about, he’s clinical, he’s intelligent and he’s got good awareness."

The youngster is perhaps following in the footsteps of his compatriot after making the decision to move to Belgium earlier this year, with Osimhen having previously enjoyed a stellar stint at Pro League side Charleroi, where he scored 20 times in just 36 games.

While the 25-cap marksman has since gone on to blossom in both France and now Italy, the hope for those at United will be that young Orban could make a more direct route to England by linking up with Ten Hag this summer, having proven himself a real "phenomenon" - according to his manager, Hein Vanhaezebrouck.

With it set to take a colossal fee to prise Osimhen from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the Gent ace would be far more attractive with a fee of closer to €50m (£44m) having been suggested by Vanhaezebrouck, while transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed the asking price could be closer to €20m (£17m) last month.

Either way, United could well find value for money in the emerging superstar.